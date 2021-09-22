Kathryn Hahn Stars In Joan Rivers Biopic

After Putting Us Under Her Spell As Agatha Harkness, Hahn Hits The Red Carpet Portraying Joan Rivers

For those of us who have been following Kathryn Hahn’s career over the last two decades…we know that this is absolutely HER year, finally! Hahn’s slow burn of fame can kind of be related to the girl in high school who always was the co-star and never the lead in the school play, only to become the stand out during the performance. Was she flubbing her audition and then got courage once she was forced to spark? Who knows! Yet, we’ve seen Hahn get pushed aside since the early 2000s into smaller or cameo roles in pretty much every film and television show we’ve ever fawned over. She’s been in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Holiday, and Step Brothers… but you probably don’t recall her from those too well. In recent years, we’ve seen her skyrocket with roles in Bad Moms, Transparent, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Of course, now she’s on the tip of everyone’s tongues with her Emmy nominated role as Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s Disney+ stand out series, Wandavision, where she would also reach number one on iTunes for her performance to the quirky Agatha All Along theme song. Although Hahn was snubbed by the Emmys, she’s definitely heading back there…but this time, she’ll be with a microphone in hand on the red carpet as one of the greatest female comedians of all time.

According to Deadline, Hahn is set to star as the iconic Joan Rivers for Showtime in a limited series titled The Comeback Girl about Rivers’ life. The series will be written by seemingly unknown writer, Cosmo Carlson, and produced by Atlas Entertainment and Greg Berlanti Productions. Berlanti is openly gay and directed Love, Simon and wrote on Dawson’s Creek, so we can expect Rivers’ series to be absolutely A-List and boiled to perfection. We don’t yet know much about the series aside it’s going to revolve around Rivers’ over-the-top life, but she was such a caricature of Hollywood and herself that you can bet we’re all going to be watching with eyes glued to the screen. Let’s hope Wendy Williams can make a cameo, as Rivers was her most guested-guest.

As a tease, check out the logline for The Comeback Girl below as you get excited for the future. Hahn should start getting her Emmy speech ready, stat!

“Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Source: Deadline