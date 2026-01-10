Agustín Della Corte, Yellow Speedos, Leather Boots, No Questions Asked

Agustín Della Corte is the kind of man you need in your life right now. Not just because he’s devastatingly attractive on screen (and off—let’s not kid ourselves), but because he brings a queer sensitivity to his work that feels rare, raw, and quietly radical. In an industry that still struggles with nuance when it comes to masculinity, Agustín manages to be powerful and vulnerable, disciplined and deeply human.

With a résumé that could make even the most seasoned actor sweat—Netflix’s Olympo, an Oscar-nominated turn in The Society of the Snow, and now a feature role in Papeles—Agustín Della Corte is no longer “one to watch.” He’s already here, already working, and already shaping up to be one of Latin America’s most magnetic exports.

And yes. He’s hot. Painfully so.

Thigh-High Boots, Yellow Speedos, and a Collective Gay Gasp

Thankfully, the man that he is—sexy, raw, and refreshingly real—was just spotted sporting what may be the most lethal fashion combination to enter 2026: thigh-high leather boots and yellow speedos. That’s right. Leather. Speedos. Sunshine yellow. If you felt a disturbance in the Force, that was the internet short-circuiting.

Buckle up, because we are in for a treat.

Agustín’s latest photo shoot for GQ México y Latinoamérica is pure poolside fantasy. Sun-kissed, relaxed, and unapologetically aware of his effect, the actor lounges like a man who knows the camera loves him—and loves it right back. The heat radiating off these photos is borderline dangerous. Sunscreen was harmed in the making of this shoot.

He’s also seen layered up in other looks—tailored, stylish, effortlessly cool. But let’s be honest: clothes or no clothes, Agustín Della Corte serves face. Beautiful, expressive, and impossibly striking, he’s proof that charisma isn’t something you put on—it’s something you are.

From Rugby World Cup to Global Screens

Before he was making us sweat through editorials and streaming platforms, Agustín Della Corte was a professional rugby player. Born and built in Uruguay, he made his international rugby debut at just 19, representing his country in the Men’s Rugby World Cup with pride, power, and more than a little intimidation.

That athletic discipline hasn’t gone anywhere—it’s simply been redirected. Now, Agustín brings that same intensity (and yes, that same physique) to his acting roles. But this isn’t just about muscles and movement. It’s about presence. Purpose. Control.

And he uses all of it wisely.

Roque Pérez and the Power of Being Seen

Netflix may have cancelled Olympo after just one season, but let’s be clear: the impact remains. The Spanish-language sports drama premiered in June 2025, ran for eight episodes, cracked Netflix’s Top 10, and went viral more than once. Locker rooms, elite sports academies, emotionally complicated rugby players—Olympo knew its audience, and it delivered.

At the center of that buzz was Roque Pérez, played by Agustín Della Corte—the openly gay captain of the rugby team and arguably the show’s biggest breakout star.

Roque is talented, disciplined, and painfully aware that the world would rather talk about who he dates than how well he plays. His storyline explored visibility, masculinity, and the exhausting pressure of being “the out one” in a hyper-competitive, hyper-masculine space. Roque doesn’t want to be a symbol—he wants to win.

Unfortunately for him (and fortunately for us), Olympo understands that identity and ambition are never that simple.

Agustín’s performance gave Roque depth without spectacle, softness without apology. It was representation that felt lived-in rather than lectured—and that matters.

Olympo Is Gone, But Agustín Is Just Getting Started

Yes, Olympo is over. Netflix has moved on. But Agustín Della Corte absolutely has not.

Between high-profile film roles, fashion moments that break the internet, and a growing reputation as an actor who brings emotional intelligence to everything he touches, Agustín is entering his prime—and he knows it.

Sexy? Undeniably. Talented? Absolutely. A little cheeky? Clearly.

And if 2026 has taught us anything so far, it’s this: Agustín Della Corte isn’t just someone to admire. He’s someone to pay attention to.

Preferably poolside. In leather boots. Speedos optional—but encouraged.