Agustín Della Corte Is the Shower Scene of Your Dreams

Let’s get straight to the good stuff: there’s a supplies room scene, a shower, and Agustín Della Corte — wet, glistening, shirtless, and dangerously close to being censored. Thankfully, Netflix is feeling generous.

Agustín, the former rugby pro turned actor, makes one hell of a splash in Olympo, Netflix’s latest steamy, gritty sports drama. And yes, he’s playing rugby — but not just any rugby player. He stars as Roque, an openly gay athlete navigating the brutal, testosterone-fueled world of professional sports while trying to just play the damn game.

And while the locker room scene (where Agustín blesses us with a jawline that could slice marble and biceps that definitely bench more than your emotional baggage) is enough to stop you mid-bite of popcorn, there’s so much more to this story — and to Agustín.

Born and built in Uruguay, Agustín Della Corte made his international debut in rugby at just 19. He competed in the Men’s Rugby World Cup, representing his country with pride and power. But now, he’s bringing that same energy — and physique, let’s be honest — to your screens. And it’s not just for show.

DIEGO E ROQUE SENDO UM CASAL EU TO EM CHOQUE #Olympo pic.twitter.com/KzyQuv2vjw — 𝒍𝒖𝒄 | olympo spoilers (@abrosimovz) June 19, 2025

In Olympo, Roque’s story hits close to home (sports-wise). He’s a top-tier player with the talent, drive, and abs to prove it. But when the world latches onto his sexuality instead of his skills, things get complicated. He wants to be recognized for his athletic ability, not reduced to a token. But in a world that demands visibility, being out and proud becomes part of the job — whether Roque likes it or not.

It’s a familiar tension for many queer athletes — be the hero, the role model, the symbol — or risk losing your place on the team. And Agustín plays Roque with grit, heart, and a whole lot of soul (and yes, skin).

But let’s circle back to that physique for a second, shall we? Because Agustín’s body looks carved by the gods. The man is a walking thirst trap — broad shoulders, thick legs, and a chest that makes you consider working out… or at least watching others do it. In the now-viral scene, Roque steps into the showers after a particularly intense match. The water cascades down those rock-hard abs like it’s auditioning for a part too. His head tilts back, muscles flexing, steam rising — and somewhere, someone presses pause (okay, fine, it was us).

But beyond the heat, Agustín brings nuance to Roque’s vulnerability. His portrayal makes you root for more than his body — you root for his heart. Because being queer in sports still comes with hurdles, and Olympo doesn’t shy away from that.

Whether he’s dominating the field, the screen, or your thoughts, one thing’s for sure: Agustín Della Corte isn’t just playing Roque — he’s redefining what it means to be strong, sexy, and unapologetic.

And we’ll be seated for every second of it.