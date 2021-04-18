Aiden Shaw Returns For The HBO Limited Series ‘And Just Like That’

“The one that got away”…is back? John Corbett who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé, Aiden Shaw told Page Six that he is returning for the reimagining of the HBO landmark sitcom Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That (filming is due to kick off soon in New York City). “I’m going to do the show” he said, going on to say that it is “very exciting for him”. He went on to say “I like those people, they’ve been very nice to me”. As for how much of Aiden we’re going to see?-“I think I might be in quite a few” Corbett slyly responded (HBO had no comment).

While we now know that Carrie’s ex Aiden will be joining the limited series, it has already been well-documented that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will not be joining the rest of the quartet. While there have been rumors about how Samantha’s departure would be explained (a reoccurrence of her cancer to having her fall victim to COVID have both been mentioned) we seemingly now know how Samantha’s absence is going to be explained.

Samantha’s absence will be simply explained as the way so many friends simply drift apart as time goes on. “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” HBO’s Casey Bloys said in an interview with TVLine. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life … They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.” Bloys explained.

Follow ‘And Just Like That’ on Instagram