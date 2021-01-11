“And Just Like That…”-‘Sex and The City’ Returns As A Limited Series

The band is officially back together (well, almost). Variety reports that a reboot of Sex and the City is officially a go on HBO Max. The new chapter is aptly titled And Just Like That… (a frequent refrain of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw). The show will star Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt). Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning. Parker, Nixon and Davis will also executive produce, along with the returning Michael Patrick King.The original series featured the original four women navigating life and friendship in their thirties. The revival is poised to explore the same themes of life and friendship as they navigate it in their fifties.

Parker shared the long-rumored news on Instagram Sunday with a short teaser. Showing shots of New York City and a blank computer screen, the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” as we hear Parker’s signature voice over simply say “And just like that…” Parker’s post is captioned, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Both Davis and Nixon also shared the video, with Davis saying “Anything is possible…. Meet you there!” while Nixon said poignantly “You, me, New York…anything is possible.”

There is no word on how the absence of Samantha Jones will be addressed, if a fourth character will be introduced, or what other famed Sex and the City alumni would be appearing in the revival. Production on And Just Like That… is scheduled to begin this spring in (where else?) New York City

