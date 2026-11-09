From ‘Ironic’ to Iconic: Alanis Morissette Comes Out as Pansexual

You Oughta Know (yes, we went there) that Alanis Morissette has just given the LGBTQ community another reason to love her. The Grammy-winning singer has revealed that she is pansexual, and honestly, this feels like the kind of news that deserves its own soundtrack. We’ve had a soft spot for Morissette for years, thanks to iconic hits like “Ironic” and “Uninvited.” Now, there’s another reason to claim a little extra space for her in our hearts.

A Little Revelation on the ‘Handsome’ Podcast

The revelation happened during Morissette’s appearance on the Handsome podcast, hosted by comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin.

Near the end of the conversation, Feimster made a sympathetic remark about the men who had hurt Morissette, adding that she was grateful for the songs that came out of those experiences. She then playfully asked whether those relationships had ever made the singer consider becoming a lesbian.

Morissette’s response? “I’m pansexual, so yeah.”

La reconocida cantante Alanis Morissette, de 52 años, reveló públicamente que es pansexual durante una entrevista en el podcast Handsome. La intérprete de “Ironic” hizo la revelación luego de que le preguntaran si había considerado tener una relación con una mujer tras sus experiencias amorosas con hombres. “Soy pansexual”, respondió la artista durante la conversación. La pansexualidad se refiere a la atracción hacia personas independientemente de su género. #MoluscoNews 🎥: @handsomepod — Molusco (@Moluskein) November 8, 2026

And just in case anyone thought they had misheard her, Notaro circled back to the subject, giving Morissette an opportunity to confirm it. She did, making it clear that pansexual is how she identifies.

Naturally, the hosts could have spent an entire episode exploring that revelation, but Morissette wasn’t quite ready to unpack everything. Instead, she offered a tantalizing little tease: “I like to leave it for the epilogue.”

Well, Alanis, now you’ve got us waiting for the bonus chapter!

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Throwback to Sex and the City

Remember when the singer made an appearance on Sex and the City back in 2000? She famously shared a kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, and it turns out the singer was enthusiastic about the idea of giving Carrie a same-sex experience. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Morissette looked back on how she had approached the show’s team with the idea. They were on board, and we got a memorable little moment in queer television history. Knowing that story now makes the scene even more fun to revisit!

READ: More Than Two, More to Love: West Hollywood Makes Space for Polyamorous Families

We Now Have Even More Reasons To Love Her!

For fans who’ve been listening to Morissette for decades, this revelation makes an already beloved artist feel even closer to the community. And while she’s choosing to keep some details for that proverbial epilogue, we’re certainly not going to complain about the surprise.

One thing is clear: Morissette has given us plenty of reasons to sing along over the years. Now, we’ve got another reason to celebrate her. And if there’s ever a perfect time to revisit Jagged Little Pill, we’d say it’s right about now.