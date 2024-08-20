Nicola Porcella Takes it Back–He’s Not Pansexual

Nicola Porcella was nicknamed “El Novio de Mexico” or “Mexico’s Boyfriend” after winning the hearts of La Casa de los Famosos México’s, the Mexican franchise of Celebrity Big Brother, audiences.

In 2023, the retired footballer and actor was declared the second runner-up of La Casa de los Famosos México.

During his time on the show, Porcella developed an admirable relationship with two of the show’s queer members: bisexual singer Apio Quijano and trans influencer Wendy Guevara. In a heartfelt moment, the three discussed accepting their identities. Encouraged by his housemates, Porcella took pride in his identity. Holding Guevara and Quijano’s hands, he said:

‘Hello, I’m Nicola, and I accept that I am pansexual.'”

Well…this was almost exactly a year ago, but Porcella says otherwise today. On the Out of Context Podcast with Alex Moreno show, the host asks Porcella, “On the reality show [La Casa de los Famosos México], you said you were pansexual. Are you pansexual?,” to which Porcello replies:

“No, the truth is, I have a lot of fun, I don’t have [a] taboo, I don’t have problems with anyone, I am a very open person who respects a lot, I think it is something that we have to learn–to respect everyone…We are all equal.”

Porcella adds:

“The truth is that the pansexual issue was a game that we played with Wendy, with Apio, that they bothered me, obviously I had fun.”

He reiterates further by saying:

“No, I am not, I have said it and I have no problem saying, I am heterosexual.”

Discussions about sexual identity, preferences, and the LGBTQ+ community should always be approached with care and thoughtfulness. In this context, Porcella clarifies that, while he does not truly identify as pansexual, he remains a strong ally of the LGBTQ+ community. This seems evident, as he shares what appears to be a genuine friendship with Wendy Guevara. Their bond even earned the nickname “Wencola.”

Since winning the top two spots on La Casa de los Famosos México, the two friends have collaborated on a song–Sacude.

The pair also seem to be very close and comfortable with each other seeing as both Guevara and Porcella often share their moments together on social media.

Here’s to hoping that, even though he isn’t a part of the community, he’ll continue to be a steadfast and supportive ally.

Source: Queerty