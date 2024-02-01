Alexander Lincoln to Star in Latest LGBTQ+ Film After Gay Rugby Movie

Alexander Lincoln is set to star in another LGBTQ+ romance film after portraying the character of Mark Newton in the gay rugby movie, ‘In from the Side’.

The 30-year-old British hottie’s new film is titled ‘On a Winter Night’, and his new on-screen lover is sexy actor Jack Brett Anderson. Not to mention, the LGBTQ+ romance is written by Diego Scerrati and directed by Liam Calvert, and the log line on the movie poster reads:

“Two strangers. One night. A quest for redemption.”

The poster for Liam Calvert’s ‘ON A WINTER NIGHT’ starring Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson has been released. pic.twitter.com/nysAaIFMW1 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 29, 2024

A synopsis of the film reads:

“This is the story of Lukas, a stone-broke gay actor and a loner in his 30s who has achieved nothing in life. The night he plans to end things, he crosses paths with Oliver, a privileged bonehead with a failing business, who persuades him to join forces and spend the night wandering the nocturnal streets of London in a quest to find meaning in their miserable lives. But when their unlikely connection deepens, haunting pasts resurface, threatening to unravel their mission for redemption and purpose.”

Meanwhile, Anderson is a promising theater and film actor who has appeared in a couple of BBC productions. In fact, he is known for his portrayal of teen wolf Matei / Matei Covaci in the award-winning TV series ‘Wolfblood’.

Moreover, Lincoln opened up about his sexuality in 2023, stating:

“I’m not straight.”

You can watch ‘On a Winter Night’s crowdfunding video here:

