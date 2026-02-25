Alexander Skarsgård Responds to Sexuality Speculation After Bi-Rumor

There’s something undeniably intoxicating about watching Alexander Skarsgård take control of a room—sometimes without saying a word. In Pillion, the actor leans fully into that presence, portraying Ray, a leather-clad biker dom whose authority isn’t loud or performative, but precise, intimate, and deliberate. It’s a role steeped in kink, yes—but also restraint, emotional intelligence, and deeply queer nuance.

And yet, as often happens when straight-presenting actors take on LGBTQ roles with conviction, conversation around Pillion quickly veered away from the work itself and toward speculation about Skarsgård’s own sexuality. Rather than indulging the noise, the actor met it with something far more compelling: clarity, respect, and a refusal to perform disclosure for public consumption.

Power, Privacy, and the Art of the Scene

Released on November 28, 2025, Pillion explores a BDSM relationship between Ray and Colin (played by Harry Melling), tracing not just erotic discovery but trust, vulnerability, and the language of power exchange. One scene in particular—quietly infamous already—depicts Colin dropping to his knees in a public alley, an act that’s less about shock than initiation.

Discussing that moment in an interview with AnOther magazine, Skarsgård was careful to emphasize intention over titillation.

“Especially the scene in the back alley, because it’s obviously the first time for Ray and Colin…”

He continued:

“It was important to get that tonally in the right place because we wanted it to be very clear what the dynamic was, the sub-dom relationship.”

The scene doesn’t ask the audience to voyeuristically consume queerness. It asks them to understand it.

alexander skarsgård in pillion….. i have nothing appropriate to say pic.twitter.com/gV5ibAYUyr — vitor (@connellwaIdron) January 14, 2026

“It’s Not Really Relevant What My Background Is”

That same sense of boundary-setting followed Skarsgård beyond the screen. After a 2025 interview with Variety went viral, rumors began circulating that the actor had come out as bisexual. He hadn’t—but he did something arguably more meaningful: he articulated why he didn’t need to.

“I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women.”

Importantly, Skarsgård did not claim a label—nor did he reject the fluidity of sexuality itself.

“It’s also not always a binary question of whether you sleep with men or women – and this is not me saying that I’m bisexual – but it’s also great that we’re living in a time when more people feel comfortable shouting out what their sexual preferences are.”

And then, the line that resonated deeply with queer audiences who know the pressure to explain themselves all too well:

“I also think if you choose to be private about it, that’s also your prerogative.”

Let the Character Do the Talking

Skarsgård draws a direct parallel between himself and Ray—two men uninterested in oversharing, uninterested in credentials.

“I think it’s sometimes good to put less focus on the actor and more on the character the actor is playing, rather than, ‘All right, show us a checklist of your past experiences and let’s see if you qualify for this role.’”

In a media landscape obsessed with receipts, his stance feels quietly radical.

Here is 20 seconds of Alexander Skarsgård dancing at a gay club (Club Backdoor no less) in Stockholm last night pic.twitter.com/VpJXy4vO5y — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) September 17, 2023

The Takeaway: Sexy Doesn’t Owe You Answers

Pillion doesn’t just give us leather, longing, and carefully negotiated desire—it gives us permission. Permission to portray queer intimacy without autobiography. Permission to be private without being evasive. Permission to let the work stand on its own.

And Alexander Skarsgård? He’s not here to label himself for clicks. He’s here to do the job—and do it exceptionally well.