‘Pillion’: Skarsgård Unzips and Lets Harry Feel Him in New Trailer

Guess what, folks? The Pillion trailer has been updated, and it’s somehow even hotter than before. Alexander Skarsgård is back as Ray, looking like he’s just stepped off the set of our most scandalous dreams. Leather? Check. Motorcycle? Check. Unzipping? Oh, you bet. If you thought you were ready for this, think again.

Colin’s Getting Into the Kink of It

In case you missed it, Colin (Harry Melling) is the shy guy who stumbles into Ray’s world of leather, lust, and kink. This new version of the trailer? It’s turning up the heat even more. Colin’s about to get way outside his comfort zone—like, way outside. And while he’s discovering his love for leather and domination, Ray is right there to show him just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Ray asking, “What am I gonna do with you?” to which Colin, on his knees in an alley, responds with the perfect line: “Whatever you want.” And then—boom—Ray unzips. If you didn’t get goosebumps, are you even human? The tension between these two is so electric, we can feel it through the screen.

Skarsgård’s Still Here to Steal the Show on Pillion

The critics? They’re obsessed. With Pillion holding steady at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s officially a hit. The film is scooping up awards left and right, including a Best Screenplay win at Cannes. And let’s talk about Skarsgård for a sec—his red carpet moments are legendary. He’s out here making leather jackets a fashion statement, and, honestly, we need what he’s wearing.

So, if you haven’t seen the latest trailer, what are you waiting for? Pillion is bringing all the heat, and we’re ready to feel it. Get your fan ready, because this ride’s about to get a whole lot hotter.