All the sweaty, scantily clad wrestling action you could want!

Some watch for the acrobatics and feats of athleticism. Some watch for the soap opera adjacent storylines. Others, including myself, watch for the attractive men in tight speedos.

I made a two-part compilation series highlighting the hottest wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Now, I think it’s time that I tackle the rival company – All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Part of the reason why AEW is so great is the fact that there’s something for everyone, a character you can either route for or see yourself in (maybe literally!).

Now, take a gander at the hottest wrestlers in AEW just below and let me know who you’re digging.

1. Anthony Bowens – history making tag team champion and out wrestler

2. MJF

3. Anthony Ogogo

4. Brian Cage

5. Darius Martin

6. Wardlow

7. Santana

8. Matt Sydal

9. Mark Sterling

10. Zack Clayton