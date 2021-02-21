‘And Just Like That’-Mr. Big Isn’t Appearing In The ‘SATC’ Revival

When we last left Carrie (Bradshaw) Preston and John James Preston (Mr. Big) at the conclusion of the much conversed about Sex and the City 2 film, they had repaired the minor tear in their marital fabric after Bradshaw’s dalliance with former flame Aiden Shaw in Abu Dhabai. Preston gifted her with an exquisite black diamond engagement ring (since she is “not like anyone else”) emphatically letting her know that they have not lost their “spark.” Now it looks like the spark might be in danger of being extinguished; Page Six reports this week that Chris Noth will not be reprising his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City retelling, that is aptly titled And Just Like That (poised to begin shooting this spring in New York City.)

While unclear as to why Noth is not returning to reprise his iconic character, he might not be the only male lead not returning for the retelling. Page Six also reports that David Eigenberg, (who played Miranda Hobbes’ husband Steve Brady), will not be returning either. A rep told Page Six late this week that Eigenberg is in negotiations to appear in the series.

While Mr. Big’s non-return might be surprising to some, eagle-eyed fans of the series and the films might not be that surprised. James Andrew Miller reported (courtesy of his Origins podcast) that the now-defunct script for Sex and the City 3 started off with the death of Mr. Big. This plot point quite possibly also folds into why original co-star Kim Cattrall declined an invitation to return for a third film, and will not be appearing in the HBO retelling (the script apparently focused heavily on Bradshaw as a widow).

As far as Sarah Jessica Parker’s thoughts on the plot twist she had this to say to Hoda Kotb during a 2018 Today appearance. She said “I thought it was an exquisite, unbearably painful, heartbreaking, joyful story that felt like the beginning in a lot of ways,” she explained. “But it appears, for the time being, that will have to be sufficient — just having read the script will have to be enough for me”

And Just Like That-it is enough for us

