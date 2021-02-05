Andy Cohen Shares The Cutest Photo of Son Ben on His 2nd Birthday

Andy Cohen was the epitome of proud papa when he celebrated his son Ben‘s 2nd birthday on Thursday, February 4.

“Ben turns 2 today!,” he captioned next to an adorable photo of his pride and joy smiling for the camera as he embraced his stuffed animal. “He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him.”

Pals, including Jake Shears, Kelly Ripa, and Dustin Lance Black, lined up Andy’s comments section with nothing but love for the birthday boy.

The 52-year-old first revealed that he was going to become a father during a Watch What Happens Live episode in December 2018. “After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six week’s time I am going to become a father,” he announced to a shrieking audience.

Ben was then born via surrogate on February 4, 2019. Andy didn’t waste much time bombarding his millions of fans with several precious pics of his baby boy as he enjoyed being a first-time father.

Being cute has its rewards too as Ben was voted People Magazine‘s Cutest Baby Alive in 2019. That torch was then picked up by Anderson Cooper‘s son Wyatt who joined the world via surrogate on April 27.

“When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” the CNN mainstay revealed back in June. “This is a dream come true”. He went on to say “It feels like my life has actually begun.”

“And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”