Anderson Cooper’s Adorable 6-Month-Old Son Wyatt Earns Major Honor

Snatching trophies when you’re still wearing diapers isn’t the easiest thing to do but Anderson Cooper‘s baby boy Wyatt just pulled that off in a big way.

The 6-month-old was chosen as People Magazine‘s Cutest Baby Alive! And we are having a hard time disagreeing with their decision given how adorable the youngster really is.

What’s even more precious is who last year’s pick was given how the two boys will probably grow up to be best friend’s with one another. Anderson’s BFF Andy Cohen‘s son Benjamin was crowned this title in 2019 making it a back to back type of celebration for these “playground dads“.

The beloved news anchor, who made news this summer after Andy posted a bunch of smoking hot shirtless pics of him, announced the birth of his son via surrogate on April 27 (the Watch What Happens Live host took a similar route with his baby boy as well). He’s co-parenting his little one with ex Benjamin Maisani. The former couple split two years ago.

“When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” he revealed back in June. “This is a dream come true”. He went on to say “It feels like my life has actually begun.”

“And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”

Anderson wasn’t the only gay celebrity to become a first-time father this year. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his beautiful husband Justin Mikita welcomed son Beckett Mercer into the world on Tuesday, July 7.