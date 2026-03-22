Angus O’Brien’s Thirst Trap Era (And We’re Not Complaining)

Boots’ Angus O’Brien has been graciously giving us his mirror selfies for years and it’s high time we round them up for you.

If you’ve been scrolling lately and suddenly found yourself stopping at a series of shirtless mirror selfies, chances are you’ve encountered Angus O’Brien. The actor from the now-cancelled but beloved LGBTQ Netflix series Boots has been blessing timelines with cheeky, gym-sculpted updates—and fans everywhere seem to agree on one thing: keep them coming.

At 30, O’Brien has clearly put in the work. The ripped physique showing up on social media didn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of years of dedication, lifestyle changes, and a big shift toward wellness.

And yes, the results are… noticeable.

But the story behind the selfies is actually a lot deeper than a flexed bicep and flattering bathroom lighting.

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Discipline, Sobriety, and the Glow-Up

While O’Brien was already fairly fit before landing his role on Boots, he knew that achieving the physical transformation he wanted would require more than just gym time. For him, the biggest change wasn’t adding more workouts—it was removing substances that were holding him back.

The actor chose sobriety, and the shift had a powerful effect on both his body and his mindset.

In a heartfelt January post, O’Brien reflected on the people and habits that keep him grounded.

“I’m grateful for unrelenting queerness in the face of everything, for being in love with the most amazing man in the world, for Kevin and the way he dances, for the show that brought Miles and I together, for Miles and the air mattress he always lets me sleep on. I’m grateful for the people in my life who bring me back to what is real. I’m grateful for sobriety and therapy and weekly D&D sessions.”

It’s heartfelt, a little chaotic, and deeply relatable—the exact vibe fans have come to love from O’Brien.

Lifting Heavy and Living Well

So what exactly goes into that now-famous O’Brien physique? Turns out, the answer is refreshingly straightforward: consistency.

In an interview with GQ, the actor explained:

“I’ve been working out for a long time, but I think I started to really get results after I got sober. I very much needed to get sober. The weight came on pretty quickly with that, because I had always been really good with the gym… I used to be a personal trainer, I know how to progressively overload and track my stuff.”

Fun fact: O’Brien used to work as a personal trainer, which explains his understanding of progressive overload and structured training.

But it’s not just about lifting.

Sleep, nutrition, and routine also played a huge role.

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Yes, He Loves Food Too

Thankfully, O’Brien is not part of the “celery stick and sadness” school of dieting. Quite the opposite.

“I’m lucky because I tend to prefer—instead of something sweet—I would almost just rather have a whole another meal. I just love eating, and I love eating savory things.”

High-protein meals, carbs, healthy fats—his approach is about listening to his body rather than obsessively restricting it. And honestly, that balance might be the real secret to the glow.

Confidence Looks Good on Him

As for those shirtless selfies? O’Brien admits social media confidence can be complicated.

“When I was younger, I was always trying to prove something… Now, I’m kind of just happy, chilling, and feeling the confidence that I have now.”

Happy, sober, confident—and occasionally shirtless.

We’d call that a pretty fantastic era for O’Brien.