Locker Room Full-Frontal Nudity or TV’s Most Attractive Jump Scare?

Prime Video really looked at the locker room in Off Campus and said, “What if we made a hockey romance so horny that viewers would need to physically pause the episode and stare at a wall for a minute?” Mission accomplished.

RELATED: Micah Plath’s Bare Ass Deserved a Bigger Cultural Moment

Episode 8 of the wildly thirsty streaming hit sent social media into cardiac arrest after Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) stormed into the hockey locker room looking for Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) — only to discover what can best be described as a full-frontal flash mob.

And not the tasteful, blink-and-you-miss-it kind either. Nope. Off Campus went full meat locker.

Hannah storming the locker room full of shirtless hockey players after finding out Garrett put the whole campus on a ‘hands off’ list is ICONIC 😭🔥 Protective or toxic? Team Garrett or Team Hannah? 👀 #OffCampus #HockeyRomance pic.twitter.com/hJxgUatq0x — Funso🌹 (@funso38) May 19, 2026

The camera glides through a sea of naked hockey players with the confidence of a show that knows exactly why people pressed play in the first place. One TikTok creator, Kaila Books, called the moment a “jump scare,” but honestly? This was less jump scare and more gay awakening speedrun.

Viewers barely had time to process one penis before another entered the frame like an uninvited supporting actor fighting for screen time.

Belmont Cameli Is Filthy for This (Inside the Locker Room)

At the center of all this chaos, somehow remaining hotter than the actual locker room full of naked men, is Belmont Cameli. That man is dangerously pretty.

RELATED: Off Campus’ Belmont Cameli Is Too Hot, Cute, and Helped Save 7 Lives

Cameli plays Garrett Graham — hockey captain, walking red flag, emotionally constipated golden retriever — with the exact level of cocky charm needed to make audiences forgive literally everything. He smirks once and suddenly everyone’s standards disappear into the ocean.

Even surrounded by an avalanche of bare athletes in the locker room, Cameli still commands attention like he personally invented eye contact. The wet hair. The stupidly sculpted arms. The “I can ruin your life but make it feel romantic” energy. Illegal behavior, honestly.

Prime Video knew exactly what it was doing casting him as the fantasy boyfriend at the center of a series already dripping in sexual tension and body heat. And the craziest part? Garrett isn’t even naked for most of the discourse. The internet got so distracted by the locker room buffet happening behind him that poor Belmont almost became secondary eye candy in his own scene. Almost.

This Show Is Basically Smut With a Budget

Nothing about Off Campus pretends to be modest. This is a series that opens episodes like it pays taxes in pheromones. Abs glisten constantly. Shirts disappear without warning. A pink vibrator named Winston exists as a recurring supporting cast. Every hallway conversation somehow feels thirty seconds away from becoming foreplay. And yet, beneath all the sweat and hockey thighs, the show still manages to deliver an actual emotional story.

Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett in exchange for fake dating him so her crush Justin Kohl — played by Josh Heuston — will finally notice her. Naturally, fake dating turns into real feelings because romance fiction runs on the sacred principle of “two hot people standing too close together.”

The series also keeps the heavier emotional material from Elle Kennedy’s novel intact, including Hannah confronting trauma from her past and Garrett spiraling after violently attacking Aaron Delaney (Quinten James). That emotional grounding keeps the show from becoming pure locker room softcore — even if it occasionally flirts with the line while shirtless.

“Penises Everywhere” Deserves a Pulitzer

Long before TikTok lost its collective mind, Kennedy’s book already gave readers fair warning about this exact scene. Hannah’s internal monologue in The Deal famously reads:

“Penises!

Sweet Jesus.

Penises everywhere.”

Honestly? Put it on a church banner.

The adaptation simply decided to honor the source material with the enthusiasm of a streaming service that realized audiences are tired of seeing the exact same female nudity formula recycled forever.

Because let’s be real: television has spent decades throwing random boobs into prestige dramas for absolutely no reason. One hockey locker room finally swings the pendulum the other direction and suddenly everyone’s clutching pearls while secretly rewinding the scene. Meanwhile, gay viewers everywhere were conducting extremely serious investigative journalism frame by frame.