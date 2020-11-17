Guess Who? Another Smoking Hot Star Joins OnlyFans

There is a growing trend in the entertainment industry when it comes to the amount of stars making OnlyFans accounts.

It’s a wide ranging list with many of them being smoking hot guys who we wouldn’t mind see drop trou from the comfort of our home computer screens. Some of the men with active accounts include Big Brother alum Mark Jansen, Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree Samuels and most recently RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Milk.

Now we can add another stud to this already delicious grouping. He’s someone that’s been red hot for a long time with his chiseled body looking sinfully delicious years into his career.

We are talking about R&B singer Mario who launched his OnlyFans account last week. And he’s done so at a pretty reasonable rate as its only $21 a month for you to join. Many music lovers know him from his smash singles “Just a Friend” and “Let Me Love You”, the latter of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2004.

The bigger question remains though as to when and if he will show something that will be NSFW in the near future. Perhaps an early Christmas present? Speaking of nudity…

2020 may have sucked for a bunch of very obvious reasons but something that did put a smile on our faces and pants were the amount of celebs who went full-frontal in 2020.

Whether it be for a television or movie role (like Paul Mescal in Normal People) or an “accidental” leak online (Legendary star Jarrell Gorgeous Gucci) these guys showed off their wonderful birthday suits leaving many of us with our jaws on the floor.