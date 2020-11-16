‘RuPauls Drag Race’ Heads to Spain & One Of Its Popular Stars Joins OnlyFans

The Drag Race empire continues to grow, henny! After spending many years domestically in The United States the Emmy-winning show has expanded to many parts of our world including Canada, Thailand, England, Chile and most recently Holland which just crowned its first ever winner.

Now the decorated program has landed in another wonderful country as its production company, World of Wonder, announced today that Spain will be their next incredible destination!

The series will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and other international markets, day-and-date with the Spanish airing on ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

The host, judges, cast, and premiere date of Drag Race Spain will be ru-vealed in the months to come. Good to know we have something to look forward to next year after how miserable 2020 has been.

There’s other delicious Drag Race-related news that popped onto my lap this morning (no pun intended). One of its most dreamy stars, Milk, has officially joined OnlyFans!

“Will post content throughout the week 🙂 message me for special reque$ts [completed at my discretion].” he (real name Dan Donigan) wrote in the profile section of his page while adding, “Please do NOT repost any of my OF content. Piracy hurts my business and shows a complete lack of respect for my work.”

I’ve almost made enough on onlyfans to book @TheBiancaDelRio…for an hour lol 🤑🔥https://t.co/HrBGMuQmCb — MILK (@bigandmilky) November 14, 2020

He also found a funny way to promote his content by mocking fellow season 6 contestant Bianca Del Rio in the process. Milk’s rates are pretty affordable if you’re keen enough on seeing more of him as he’s currently charging $9.99 a month or $26.97 for 3 months.

Milk joins a number of other sexy celebrities who have found their way onto the popular online platform. Others include actor Tyler Posey, Big Brother alum Mark Jansen, reality television star Safaree Samuels and rapper Tyga.