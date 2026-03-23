Anthony Bowens’ Mirror Selfie Has Us Wanting to Get Pinned

Man, there’s just something about Anthony Bowens that makes me go absolutely feral.

The 37-year-old wrestling superstar has once again set social media on fire with a post workout bathroom selfie. Wearing nothing but maroon shorts, headphones and a pair of black Calvin Klein, Anthony Bowens put all of his upper body muscles on display. And although he’s always been a supreme specimen of man, I have to say his latest snap makes it look like he’s in the midst of a peak performance.

Okay, enough talking. Let’s take a look at his Instagram story… now.

Speaking of Calvin Klein, can Anthony Bowens get some sort of brand endorsement? I think I speak for thousands of gays and gals when I say – I would love to see more. Really, from head to toe — err, I mean waist — this photo is picture perfect. It reminds me why I’m gay because how could you look at the photo above and want anything else?

Anthony Bowens worked the independent pro wrestling scene before enjoying brief stints with TNA and WWE NXT. However, his biggest claim (acclaim?) to fame is his role in AEW. He debuted with the promotion during its early days in 2020 and has put in the work to become one of their top guys. He’s a former World Tag Team Champion and World Trios Champion with Max Caster and/or Billy Gunn.

He’s currently a solo wrestler on AEW, but he’s showed interest in joining the Opps staple.

To his credit, the New Jersey native is the first publicly out wrestler to win an upper card championship on a major wrestling brand. This history making moment is one that he holds close to his heart as evident by the PRIDE wording on his little speedos.

Wrestler Anthony Bowens Faces Protesters With a Kiss—and Zero Fear – Instinct Magazine

Did you see Anthony Bowens rock his Calvins?

What did you think of the photo? Were you a fan prior to this article? If not, are you a fan now? Do you think he has what it takes to win a world title? Will he make a crossover into more mainstream work? And, most importantly, do you want him to get a Calvin Klein modeling gig so we can see much more content like this? Comment and let me know all your thoughts!