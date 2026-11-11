2 Weeks of (Possible) Free Agency Did Anthony Bowens GOOD

Am I pregnant? Did… Did Anthony Bowens get me pregnant just by looking at this photo?

The 35-year-old wrestler, age 35, absolutely set Twitter (or X, whatever) on fire Tuesday, November 10, when he shared a post-workout selfie that left virtually nothing to the imagination. Just when I thought Anthony Bowens couldn’t get any hotter, he shares the photo below wearing nothing but a pair of grey Calvin Kleins.

As I stated in March 2026, Mr. Klein needs to give Mr. Bowens an endorsement deal already.

Any normal person will be hard (so very hard) pressed to find anything to complain about while looking at Anthony’s latest shirtless snap. Facial hair trimmed, biceps pumping, pecs juicy, washboard abs, perfect V-line and he clearly never skips leg day. Or third leg day, I guess. There’s no question as to why I think he’s tied for hottest male wrestler with Austin Theory.

Anthony Bowens is a model, actor and athlete most known for his time as a wrestler. He’s popped up here and there in WWE, TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling before settling in AEW in 2020. During his time with the promotion, this out hottie became a two-time champion with Max Caster and/or Billy Gunn.

Conflicting reports discuss whether Bowens let his contract expire with AEW in October or if he’s still on their active roster.

As someone who watches wrestling, I hope that Anthony stays with AEW or another top wrestling promotion. Even though… I’d hate to see him go, but I’d love to watch him walk away. And with an acting background, he could always return to his roots and see where it takes him. So many shows on Netflix could use his muscles, or, I mean, talent. TALENT. God damn, his boyfriend is a very lucky man.

What’s Next for Wrestling Hottie Anthony Bowens?!

Only time will tell, but I hope we get more content like this while we wait for the news!