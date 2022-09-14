Antoni & JVN Say They’re “Finally Together”

Antoni and JVN?! Could it be true? Are Queer Eye fans finally getting their dream pairing? Or, is this a publicity stunt for a new business? Let’s be honest, it’s the latter. But the idea of Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness getting together is so strong, people are forgetting that fact.

Yes, the pair of Queer Eye hosts have restarted talk over their close relationship with a pair of tweets.

“Some personal news,” Porowski wrote on his Twitter account. “After years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot 🙂 More tomorrow.”

Some personal news ❤ after years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot 🙂 More tomorrow pic.twitter.com/H4ZFumqkf9 — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) September 14, 2022

Joining that text is a picture of the two holding hands. Porowski’s in a t-shirt and jeans while JVN is wearing a red dress.

Meanwhile, Van Ness posted their own message to Twitter, saying, “We’re finally together. Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us.”

We’re finally together ❤️ Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9wNStao1sd — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 14, 2022

But here’s the thing, both Queer Eye hosts are in a relationship… with other men. Jonathan Van Ness secretly got married in 2020 to a man named Mark Peacock. Meanwhile, Porowski’s been dating a man named Kevin Harrington since before the pandemic. In fact, Porowski says the relationship got serious and “escalated quickly” because of the closeness brought on by COVID lockdowns.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Porowski told PEOPLE earlier this year. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

He added, “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

So what’s this about the two being “together?” Well, mostly likely it’s a joint business project. Celebrities team up with their buddies to create business or be the spokesperson for those businesses all the time. And followers of the Netflix hosts definitely caught on to the idea that this wasn’t about a romantic relationship. Soon, the conversation turned into fans mocking the tweets or guessing what was about to be sold to them.

Antoni & Jonathan tomorrow: haha oops auto-crop, anyway here’s our new alcohol line. Here’s to giving it a SHOT (get it) 😉🤪 pic.twitter.com/u7scrFk0MC — Katie Brady (@katieisgolden) September 14, 2022

Can’t wait to not buy whatever you’re selling… pic.twitter.com/Vl0pbzeK9K — Steve 🐻 (@SVH00318868) September 14, 2022

But when it comes to situations like this, it’s always best to check the “following” page. Their joint account (and yes, they do have a joint account) is only following three things, each of their separate accounts and a dog treat/food brand called Yummer Pets. Wanna guess what their big announcement for tomorrow is?

I bet they are partnering in business! Their account on Instagram only follows three people, one of them being a dog treat/food brand. The other two being their own accounts. pic.twitter.com/92DhanCFzp — Will Ragle (@willsooooonnn) September 14, 2022

Congratulations to Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness on your new “partnership.” If nothing else, it created a fan Twitter moment with some funny tweets.

My boyfriend is married. Sometimes people cheat. It’s fine — Sir Real x Camille Eon🛏 @ TF Home. (@SirRealCamille) September 14, 2022

This is the best pitch ever 😄 — NeRock (@NeRock1981) September 14, 2022

It’s the “details tomorrow” sent from both their accounts at the same time. That’s not how you announce a relationship, it’s how you announce a product 🙄 — Adeseo (@adese0) September 14, 2022

Polyamory or a project, either way it’s the most interesting thing to happen this month. — Doom Queen ™ (@snowblood666) September 14, 2022

