Antoni & JVN Say They’re “Finally Together”

Antoni and JVN?! Could it be true? Are Queer Eye fans finally getting their dream pairing? Or, is this a publicity stunt for a new business? Let’s be honest, it’s the latter. But the idea of Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness getting together is so strong, people are forgetting that fact.

Yes, the pair of Queer Eye hosts have restarted talk over their close relationship with a pair of tweets.

“Some personal news,” Porowski wrote on his Twitter account. “After years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot 🙂 More tomorrow.”

Joining that text is a picture of the two holding hands. Porowski’s in a t-shirt and jeans while JVN is wearing a red dress.

Meanwhile, Van Ness posted their own message to Twitter, saying, “We’re finally together. Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us.”

But here’s the thing, both Queer Eye hosts are in a relationship… with other men. Jonathan Van Ness secretly got married in 2020 to a man named Mark Peacock. Meanwhile, Porowski’s been dating a man named Kevin Harrington since before the pandemic. In fact, Porowski says the relationship got serious and “escalated quickly” because of the closeness brought on by COVID lockdowns.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Porowski told PEOPLE earlier this year. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

He added, “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

So what’s this about the two being “together?” Well, mostly likely it’s a joint business project. Celebrities team up with their buddies to create business or be the spokesperson for those businesses all the time. And followers of the Netflix hosts definitely caught on to the idea that this wasn’t about a romantic relationship. Soon, the conversation turned into fans mocking the tweets or guessing what was about to be sold to them.

But when it comes to situations like this, it’s always best to check the “following” page. Their joint account (and yes, they do have a joint account) is only following three things, each of their separate accounts and a dog treat/food brand called Yummer Pets. Wanna guess what their big announcement for tomorrow is?

Congratulations to Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness on your new “partnership.” If nothing else, it created a fan Twitter moment with some funny tweets.

 

