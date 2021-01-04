Who is Mark Peacock? 5 Things On Jonathan Van Ness’ Hot Husband

Jonathan Van Ness ended 2020 on the most thrilling of notes, at least from a personal POV, when the Queer Eye star spilled the beans about his secret marriage!

He shared a series of photos and videos from his biggest moments of the year on Instagram which included a shot of him with his mystery man from what appeared to be their wedding day.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” he captioned within the post that also displayed his other 2020 highlights.

Internet sleuths were able to determine that the stud in question is his now husband Mark Peacock who spoke about their timeline together on his own social media page one day after he broke the big news.

Little is known about the reality television superstar’s dreamy husband so far although it looks as if we’ll be getting to know more and more about him over the next several months now that they’ve revealed their wonderful love story to the world.

In the meantime here are five things you should know about Mark both before and during his time with JVN.

Early Life. Mark was raised across the pond in a suburban town called Brentwood. Years later he attended two different schools in his native country: Writtle University College and The University of Essex.

Booming Career. The 35-year-old worked for strategic & creative agency Inca Productions beginning in 2018. He was previously employed at noted publication Men’s Health Magazine UK where he held several different positions including Editorial Assistant & Product Development Manager.

See Ya Later, London. He has officially left his home country for the United States to be with his one true love. Mark revealed the news when he first posted about him and JVN’s relationship after the new year began. The couple added onto their growing family as well when they adopted a Jack Russell Terrier named Pablo who now co-habitates with their adorable four cats.

Fitness Enthusiast. Mark takes pride in his physical appearance as he often posts videos of him breaking a sweat doing a variety of exercises all while looking damn fine in the process.

Green Thumb. Perhaps he could turn Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 into a Fab 6 if they ever need someone who’s handy in the gardening department. Mark’s green thumb can be seen throughout many of his social media shares including his most recent one where he got happily dirty as his husband looked on.