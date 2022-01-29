Antoni Porowski Joins The Big-Screen Cast Of “Spoiler Alert”

The eagerly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the brilliant (and bestselling) Michael Ausiello memoir “Spoiler Alert-The Hero Dies” has added four peformers to an already star-studded cast. Variety reports that Antoni Porowski (Netflix’s “Queer Eye”)” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all come on board the Jim Parsons-led project, directed by Michael Showalter. Previously announced cast members for Spoiler Alert include both Sally Field and Ben Aldridge, both in pivotal roles.

While most have fallen in love with Porowski after numerous seasons of culinary lessons and tear-inducing reveals on Queer Eye, eagle eyed viewers may have caught Porowski’s appearances on the small screen in shows like The Blacklist and in big-screen productions of films like Daddy’s Boy & Blood Surf. The IMDb description of Daddy’s Boy states “In front of the hot lights of a porn set and behind the closed doors of a burlesque studio, four young men leave boyhood behind and end up shedding more than just their clothes and inhibitions, while acting like dumb cunts find out more”. The clip below shows Antoni having an intense-and provocative-conversation with his co-star, (prepare to swoon) completely in French.

Spoiler Alert is not the only project Porowski has coming up on-screen. In partnership with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Porowski is borrowing from real-life, with the upcoming Netflix project Girls & Boys. Porowski (who has dated both men and women) said of the yet-to-air production (to GQ) “I’ve had two real relationships with men and actually dated a guy, and then I went back to girls for several years.” he explained. He went on to later tell Glamour UK “I think part of me, if I’m fully honest, always knew that I was interested in guys,” he shared. “But at the same time, I had relationships with women where I was really happy.”

