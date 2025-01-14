Thai Actors Arm and Porsch Are Finally Married After 17 Years Together

It’s official! Popular Thai actors “Porsch” Apiwat Apiwatsayree and “Arm” Sappanyoo Panatkool have made history as the first same-sex couple in Asia to marry and document their journey in Thailand. Their groundbreaking wedding is not only a celebration of love but also a powerful statement about progress and representation in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The entire process has been beautifully captured in PorschArm The Wedding—Asia’s first LGBTQIA+ marriage reality series—showcasing their love story and the significance of Thailand’s evolving marriage laws. If the pictures of the two on their wedding way are any indication of how beautiful the show is going to be, we’re in luck because in spite of being together for 17 years, it seems like the two are still madly in love with each other–tearing up at the sight of each other during the wedding march.

The two Thai actors appeared as PorschArm as Sippakorn and Jaonan in the Thai BL drama “Ai Long Nhai”. Porsch and Arm got engaged 10 years ago at their friends’ wedding. Luckily, Thailand has already been able to legalize same-sex marriage.

Moments from the wedding and reception have been making its rounds online with fans absolutely in awe and in love with the two stunningly beautiful actors who have been together for almost two decades. The smiles on their faces during the entire wedding process will make you less cynical about love if you ask me.

Thailand, known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ community, has been making strides toward equality, and this wedding feels like a big moment for representation. Fans from all over the world are flooding Instagram and Twitter with congratulatory messages, calling Arm and Porsche an inspiration and a symbol of true love.

side note: everyone was so well dressed and looked beautiful damn pic.twitter.com/nv93C57062 — yammi (@sighyam) January 10, 2025

Here’s to Arm and Porsche—wishing them a lifetime of happiness and love! PorschArm the Wedding will be released in partnership with Starship Entertainment.

THAILAND | Witness the groundbreaking journey of real-life couple, Porsch Apiwat and Arm Sappanyoo, in Asia’s first-ever LGBTQIA+ wedding reality series ‘#PorschArmTheWedding‘! Coming soon on Amarin TV, with rerun and uncut episodes on GagaOOLala. pic.twitter.com/ew0bcWwVhM — BL Update (@BLUPDATE2022) January 10, 2025