Thai Boy Love (BL) stars Mew Suppasit and Tul Pakorn are engaged! Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!

Advertisement

The two superstars first went public with their relationship back in July during an appearance on the show My Ambulove. Tul, holding Mew’s hand, reflected on their decision to make things official, saying:

“We reflected on a lot of things…I don’t think revealing my relationship is necessary. Public opinions are various. Well, we are this old. I don’t think I have to prove myself for anyone, [but] if not now, then when?” Mew, responding to the public’s varied reactions, stated, “Diversity is beautiful,” embracing their openness despite some negativity.

Advertisement

The sweet exchange continued as Mew looked at Tul and shared:

“Tul, I like you because you give me good advice. You listen to my problems. You are a good listener. You give me advice and solutions based on your experience, and I appreciate how you care about me. Your advice has helped me many times.” Tul replied with equal affection, saying, “I like you because when we are together, we improve ourselves—about work, about our private lives—I can learn and be the better version of myself.”

can we talk about how mew suppasit is the biggest lover boy ever, he wrote a song about marriage proposal, asked tul to be in the mv and on the press conference for the song he proposed to him 😭 he is INSANE pic.twitter.com/hEPCML9tKh — 𝓐𝓫𝓼𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 🛩 nina (@mewtulsupport) October 24, 2024

Advertisement

The host asked the couple to rate their “sweetness as a couple” on a scale of 1 to 10. Without hesitation, Tul responded, “Ten, every day.”

Advertisement

Later, Mew posted an adorable compilation of their trip to Mongolia with the song ‘Have You Seen My Boyfriend‘ playing in the background, capturing some of their most joyous moments together.

RELATED: Karst Mountains, Pristine Beaches, Fresh Cuisine – Thailand Inspires

Advertisement

Three months after making their relationship public, on October 25, Mew proposed! In a beautiful twist, Tul–looking teary-eyed–also knelt down on one knee after grabbing his very own engagement ring for Mew, turning their engagement into a truly heartfelt moment where Tul said:

“Never thought it would come this fast, but I once thought, ‘if it happens, I will kneel down and propose back.’”

Advertisement

RELATED: Fan of BL Series? Here Are Some You Shouldn’t Miss Out on in 2022

The engagement happened during Mew’s press conference for his latest single ‘Absence,’ which he reveals is actually an engagement song for Tul. Probably why Mew asked Tul to star in the music video with him!

“Like I said, the purpose of this song is for the person who has come to fulfill my empty heart. Before I started making the song, I had a talk with the songwriter. And my brief was ‘I want a song that I will use for my marriage proposal,”

Advertisement

Thankfully, their engagement came at a time where same-sex marriage is now legal in Thailand starting in January of 2025!

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @DannyWxo

Mew and Tul’s story goes back more than a decade. They first met at a modeling event at their university where both were supporting friends. Mew, waiting for his friend, sat alone, surrounded by empty seats, when Tul arrived and chose to sit next to him despite many available seats. Tul later explained, “I wanted to talk to someone. I couldn’t find my spot. So, I sat there.” Their bond grew deeper over the years, particularly while working together on a series where Mew served as the executive producer.

Advertisement

RELATED: LOOK: Gay Shows That Are a Must-Watch to Give You All the FEELS

Now engaged and sharing a beautiful journey, the Thai BL stars aere ready to inspire others with their story and their love for each other. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! Here’s to hoping the two get their own Thai BL series in the future!