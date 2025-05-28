Ashley Parker Angel is 1/5 of O-Town and About 7 of Something Else

Listen, sir. I want it all or nothing at all. You hear me, Ashley Parker Angel?

The former boy bander knows exactly what he’s doing every time he goes on Instagram to post one of his thirst traps. I know he’s making a go at being a social media influencer and fitness guru, but I can’t help feeling like he’s catering to a very gay audience… especially when considering every thirst trap shows off his VPL.

Advertisement

Lance Bass Takes Viewers Behind-The-Scenes Of Boy Band Scandal – Instinct Magazine

See what I mean? Ashley Parker Angel went from boy band heartthrob to, well, just throbbing.

You may remember him as 1/5 of O-Town, one of the famous 2000s boybands to have girls and little gay boys screaming for their lives. During the peak of their popularity, O-Town released two multi-platinum albums and two top 10 singles with ‘Liquid Dreams’ and ‘All or Nothing.’

Advertisement

O-Town was a big thing from 2000 to 2003 before breaking up due to lackluster sales. The boy band reformed in 2013 and has released three EPs, however, Ashley Parker Angel has declined making his return to the group.

Hanging to the right that day, I see.

Despite not returning to O-Town, Ashley Parker Angel has found some mount of fame as a solo artist. He released a popular album, he starred on Broadway and he appeared on The Masked Singer in 2023. He’s also the co-founder of his own fitness supplement brand Live High Level.

Advertisement

And what’s cool is… If you’re a big O-Town fan, you can book a Cameo from him for just $79. That’s honestly not a bad price at all, but I’d want the Cameo presented exactly like the photos above!

Just open an OnlyFans account at this point. We’ve seen most of it already and it could be another good source of income!

Are you fan of Ashley Parker Angel?

Have you followed him for the better part of a quarter century? Are you hoping he returns to original music in some capacity at some point? Have you tried his supplement brand? What do you think of his thirst traps? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!