Ashton Summers: The Gay Porn Star Having a Major Viral Moment

If Ashton Summers has suddenly started appearing all over your feed, you are very much not alone. The pornstar, OnlyFans creator and internet thirst trap has become one of those personalities who seems to have gone from “wait, who is that?” to “oh, that guy” at impressive speed.

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And yes, a certain viral GIF has a lot to do with it. But there’s more to Ashton than the clip that sent Twitter into a collective spiral. So, if you’ve been curious about the man behind the millions of views, here’s your chance to get acquainted.

So, Who Exactly Is Ashton Summers?

Ashton Summers is the professional name of Osmar Óscar Rivera Sanjurjo, a pornstar and OnlyFans creator who has built a career across both platforms and traditional adult entertainment.

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He has worked with recognizable names in the industry, including Twink Pop and Bromo, and was previously an exclusive model for MEN.com. His work has included both topping and bottoming roles, and he is ranked number 21 in the world.

In other words, Ashton was already well established in the adult entertainment world before the internet decided to collectively discover him all over again.

What Does Ashton Post?

On OnlyFans, Ashton offers subscribers a mix of videos and photos for $4.99 a month, with 80+ posts currently listed.

His personal social media presence gives a slightly different glimpse of his life. Under the name Osmar Sanjurjo, his Instagram includes plenty of shirtless selfies, travel photos and pictures of his dog.

He also appears to have a connection to swimwear through a brand called Luca.

So while the professional Ashton is very much part of the spicy-content world, his personal feed suggests he also enjoys the classic combination of dogs, travel and looking suspiciously good in minimal clothing.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Him?

This is where that “golden boy” nickname comes in. Ashton has developed a reputation among fans as someone worth keeping an eye on, but a recent GIF took his visibility to another level.

yes, his porn star name is ashton summers and he’s the guy from this gif https://t.co/SDAkVMhP3y — alexander ꕤ (@grandesrockwell) September 16, 2026

The clip showed Ashton flexing and moving his hips, and one post featuring it eventually pulled in more than 30 million views.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best: turned one person’s viral moment into everyone’s new challenge. Soon, other users were trying to recreate Ashton’s movement themselves. The results were, depending on your generosity, mixed.

The Ashton Summers Effect

The funny thing about viral moments is that they can introduce people to someone who has already been doing the work for years.

For Ashton, the GIF may have become the thing everyone recognizes, but it sits on top of an established career in adult entertainment and a growing online presence.

Now millions of people know his name — and quite a few of them are apparently still trying to figure out how he made that GIF look so effortless.

Ashton Summers may have started with an OnlyFans following, but right now, the internet seems determined to make sure nobody forgets his name.

Source: The Tab