Straight Men Can Be Fabulous Too. Just Ask This ‘Traitors’ Player.

Straight, sassy, and somehow everyone’s favorite gay-coded uncle. That’s Jay Vinnedge.

When The Traitors: New Blood introduced its first civilian cast, Vinnedge practically sashayed into the room, bringing a larger-than-life personality, a soft voice, and a magnificently sassy mustache that had viewers making assumptions before he had even finished introducing himself.

The reveal that he’s married to a woman was the biggest gag of the season so far https://t.co/DHQFS7X9kK — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 26, 2026

There was just one tiny problem with the collective gaydar: Jay Vinnedge is straight. And apparently, he had to come out and tell us.

No, Really. He’s Straight.

Vinnedge is a doctor based in Oklahoma, and he is married to a woman, Daniel Vinnedge. The couple have reportedly been together for nearly two decades.

So, yes, if you watched him enter The Traitors and thought, “Oh, he’s definitely one of us,” you were not alone.

Vinnedge himself seems to understand exactly why people made the assumption. When he entered the competition, he said he had consciously decided to lean into his personality, describing himself as unapologetically zany and fun and promising that he was going to “slay Traitors.”

And, well, he certainly arrived with the energy.

But the whole situation is also a pretty funny reminder of how aggressively society has tried to create a visual checklist for sexuality.

READ: Forget the Murder Mystery: The Traitors Keeps Giving Us Hot Men in the Shower

Since When Did Gay Have a Dress Code?

For years, gay men have been expected to fit certain stereotypes: the theatrical voice, the expressive personality, the fashion choices, the gestures, the mustache that somehow has an entire personality of its own.

Meanwhile, straight men have historically been handed a much narrower template: rugged, masculine, emotionally unavailable, and preferably holding a power tool.

Except humans are, inconveniently, much more interesting than that.

Vinnedge’s wife addressed the speculation on TikTok, pushing back against the idea that she is somehow a “beard” and explaining that her husband is, in fact, straight.

She also made a broader point: being straight does not require someone to perform exaggerated masculinity, just as being gay does not require someone to be highly effeminate.

And she’s right about the larger cultural issue. Gender expression and sexuality are not interchangeable.

There are masculine gay men. Feminine gay men. Masculine straight men. Feminine straight men. Bisexual people who don’t necessarily fit either stereotype. And approximately 700 million combinations of personality traits that cannot be neatly filed into a sexuality drawer.

Maybe We Just Need Better Gaydar

The funniest part is that Vinnedge did not seem particularly offended by the confusion. If anything, the whole thing highlights just how quickly audiences can construct an entire backstory for a reality TV contestant based on a few minutes of screen time.

And honestly, gays, we’ve all done it.

You see a mustache. You hear a little vocal flourish. Someone enters a room like they’re auditioning for Chicago. Suddenly, we’re mentally assigning them a preferred cocktail and asking when they’re coming out. But perhaps Jay Vinnedge is a useful reminder that someone’s vibe is just their vibe.

You don’t need to be straight in a certain way. You don’t need to be gay in a certain way. Sometimes a straight man can simply be fabulous. And apparently, Jay Vinnedge is here to prove it.

New episodes of The Traitors: New Blood air Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the following day on Peacock.