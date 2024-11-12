Australian Survivor Flashes Tribe Members During Game

If you haven’t gotten on the ‘Australian Survivor’ train, then this viral clip from the show’s second season might get you hooked.

The hit reality TV competition kicked off its fourth season of the Australian franchise in 2017. In one unforgettable game, contestants were split into two “tribes,” with Locky Gilbert and Mark Wales squaring off for a showdown on a very wet, very slippery slide. Locky shot ahead, taking an early lead, but Mark wasn’t about to let him glide by without a fight—literally grabbing onto Locky’s shorts for dear life. Despite the unexpected tug-of-bottoms, Locky powered through. He reached the bottom first, triumphantly seizing the ball, even if his shorts didn’t quite make the journey (cue the editor’s expert blur job over his John).

Photo Credit: Endemol Shine Australia / Australian Survivor Season 4

The two continue their fierce battle over the ball, with Locky completely unfazed by his already bare state—it is ‘Survivor,’ after all. The two exceptionally fit and flexible men wrestle and straddle each other in their relentless fight for victory. Locky holds his ground and secures the win for his tribe, which is followed by enthusiastic celebratory butt slaps from his teammates! How do I go back in time and join this version of Survivor?

Lemme start watchining survivor australia https://t.co/vdQHEn5RGY — artemmys (@artemmys_ow) November 10, 2024

Photo Credit: Endemol Shine Australia / Australian Survivor Season 4

Photo Credit: Endemol Shine Australia / Australian Survivor Season 4

Locky was regarded as one of the strongest players in his tribe and made it pretty far in the competition, but was voted out just five players shy of winning the highly competitive—and often sneaky—game. As a fan favorite, it was no surprise when Locky returned to the franchise for Australian Survivor: All Stars Season 2, where he almost made it halfway through, getting voted out in 14th place and becoming the first jury member of that season. Fast forward to 2024, and Locky is now a happily married adventurer who splits his time between Bali and Australia. And I know what you’re thinking—you want to know if his glutes are still in shape. Well, not only are they still in prime condition, I’m pretty sure they’ve gotten even better.

On the other hand, former Combat Officer and Troop Commander of the Special Air Service Regiment, Mark Wales, didn’t exactly make a smooth exit in Australian Survivor Season 4, being voted out as the seventh player. But don’t count him out just yet—Mark made a triumphant return in Survivor: Blood v. Water (Season 7) in 2021, this time with his wife and fellow Survivor alum, Sam Gash. And this time? He didn’t just play; he owned it, taking the title of Sole Survivor—talk about a major upgrade from his first go-round! More recently, Wales has gone on to write books ‘Outbound’ and ‘Survivor,’ both of which are available on sale. He has also gone on to try acting with a role as Hefty Brakeman in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

