Rapper/singer and perennial troublemaker Azealia Banks made headlines on July 15 after publicly accusing MMA fighter Conor McGregor of sending her “unsolicited nudes.” The controversial artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her claims, igniting a wave of social media reaction.

Photo Credit: @azealiabanksforever

In a now-viral tweet, Banks wrote,

“No, me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL.”

She followed the statement with another post referencing McGregor’s birthday:

“I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle … Funny how big of closet MAGA bait that was…”

Banks continued to criticize McGregor in additional tweets, some of which have since been deleted. “How you gonna send a bitch [some] crooked d–k pics then threaten her not to tell,” she wrote in one caption, tagging the UFC fighter directly. “Do you know who the f–k I am?”

In another since-deleted post, Banks added, “How are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d–k then threaten me not to tell??? Honey … ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f–king sunscreen damn.”

As of writing, McGregor has not publicly responded to the allegations.

McGregor, 36, is engaged to longtime partner Dee Devlin. The couple, who have been together since 2008, share four children: Conor Jr., Croía, Rían, and Mack. Devlin has remained by McGregor’s side despite past controversies.

In recent years, McGregor has faced legal scrutiny over multiple sexual assault allegations. In 2023, he was accused in a lawsuit that claimed he sexually assaulted a woman during an NBA Finals game in Miami. In 2024, McGregor was found guilty in a separate sexual assault trial involving an incident that took place in December 2018. The woman, identified as Nikita Hand, alleged she was attacked by McGregor in a Dublin hotel penthouse following a party.

These new claims from Banks add to the ongoing conversation around celebrity conduct, accountability, and consent—particularly in the digital age where private exchanges can quickly become public controversies.