Bachelor Nation Meets Our Quarterback Crush: Sam Hartman

We’ve got a new Bachelor in town, and let’s just say he’s already winning us over before the first rose ceremony has even begun. Meet Sam Hartman, the handsome, bearded football player who’s trading the gridiron for a shot at finding love on national television. And yes, we’re already paying attention.

The Washington Commanders quarterback, who has been on our radar for a while, is officially stepping into the spotlight as the lead of The Bachelor’s upcoming 30th season. It’s certainly an unexpected announcement, especially with the NFL season still underway, but we’re not exactly complaining about getting more screen time with this particular athlete.

From the Football Field to the Bachelor Mansion

Hartman, 27, made the announcement during an appearance on Good Morning America, where he admitted that he’s both excited and nervous about the whole experience.

And apparently, talking to 30 women at once might be a bigger challenge than facing an opposing defense even when you have a face and physique like Hartman’s.

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough,” he joked.

The announcement came just hours after the Commanders defeated the New York Giants 24-21. Hartman even revealed that his teammates had been offering him dating advice, although he wasn’t particularly convinced he needed to take it.

Our own Sam Hartman is the next Bachelor! 🌹 #GoIrish☘️ https://t.co/sjpBv0fwtq — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 13, 2026

His decision to join the franchise wasn’t entirely spontaneous, either. A conversation with former Bachelor lead and current host Jesse Palmer helped ease his concerns and gave him a better idea of what to expect. Hartman ultimately decided that looking for love in front of millions of viewers wasn’t such a bad idea after all.

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A Bearded Quarterback With a Competitive Streak

For those who haven’t been following his football career, Hartman entered the NFL in 2024 and currently plays for the Washington Commanders. Before going professional, he built a name for himself in college football and appeared in Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights, which followed young quarterbacks chasing their football dreams.

But there’s more to this guy than touchdowns and impressive athletic credentials. Take a look at his social media, and you’ll find training sessions, football moments, and plenty of everyday snapshots. His overall aesthetic? Somewhere between a professional quarterback and a cowboy who accidentally became famous. We’re certainly not mad about it.

As for his future partner, Hartman says he’s looking for someone competitive, driven, compassionate, and motivated to pursue their own ambitions. Basically, he wants someone who can keep him on his toes.

He also teased some exciting group dates, including activities involving footballs. So, ladies, better start practicing those throws!

READ: Vice President Vance’s Awkward Bengals Visit Goes Viral. JD Who?

When Can We Watch Sam Hartman Find Love?

The 30th season of The Bachelor premieres March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with 30 women hoping to win Hartman’s heart. Episodes will also stream the following day on Hulu, including through Hulu on Disney+.

We’re expecting romance, competition, dramatic rose ceremonies, and hopefully plenty of opportunities to see Hartman looking ridiculously good in a suit.

Football fans already know him. Bachelor Nation is about to meet him. And we have a feeling this season is going to be quite the touchdown. Will you watch this season?