Sam Hartman Is Holding a Puppy and We’re Not Complaining

Sam Hartman. Puppy. Tight white football uniform.

Somewhere in Washington, a social media manager deserves a raise.

The Washington Commanders recently blessed timelines everywhere with a video featuring quarterback Sam Hartman holding an impossibly tiny puppy, and let’s just say nobody was paying attention to the playbook. In fact, we’d like to formally apologize to the puppy, who showed up ready to be the star of the video only to find himself competing with a six foot four NFL quarterback with flowing hair and a beard worthy of its own endorsement deal.

Life comes at you fast.

Hartman, 26, can be seen gently cradling the pup as if it were the last biscuit at brunch. The puppy appears relaxed. Hartman appears relaxed. The internet, meanwhile, absolutely lost its mind.

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Tight Jersey, Big Reactions

To make matters infinitely worse for everyone’s concentration levels, Hartman wasn’t wearing just any football attire. No, the Commanders opted for the full white practice uniform, complete with pants and a jersey seemingly tailored by someone who understands exactly how cameras work.

If your eyes found themselves wandering between the puppy up north and, well, the rest of the frame down south, know that you are not alone.

Social media certainly wasn’t shy about sharing its thoughts.

wrote one particularly hopeful commenter.

“Oh it’s heaaavy,” joked another.

“I think I just got pregnant.”

And our personal favorite: “All that and a hammer too? Damn.”

The comments section quickly transformed into what can only be described as equal parts thirst trap appreciation society and puppy fan club.

Quarterback Meets Heartthrob

For those unfamiliar with Hartman, the quarterback entered the NFL in 2024 and currently plays for the Washington Commanders. Before turning pro, he made a name for himself in college football and developed a loyal following that extends far beyond game day highlights.

A quick scroll through his social media reveals a man who is equally comfortable on the field and in front of a camera. Whether he’s sharing training sessions, moments with teammates, or snapshots from everyday life, Hartman has cultivated an image that can best be described as “cowboy who accidentally became a quarterback.”

The long hair? Check.

The beard? Check.

The “I definitely know how to split firewood” energy? Absolutely.

Hartman’s Growing Fan Club

Of course, pairing an attractive athlete with a puppy is one of the oldest tricks in the publicity handbook. It’s practically scientific. Add in a smile and a fitted uniform, and suddenly you’ve got thousands of people forgetting what they opened Instagram for in the first place.

Mission accomplished.

As for the puppy, we hope it received adequate compensation in treats and belly rubs for its hard work.

And if you’re still wondering which one we’d pet?

Let’s just say the puppy is adorable, but Sam Hartman’s publicists knew exactly what they were doing when they put those two in the same shot.

Some combinations are simply too powerful for the internet to handle.