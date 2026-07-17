Barracks Phoenix Wins Liquor License After 8-Hr Debate on Gay Cruising

You know a public hearing has gone gloriously off-script when Barracks Phoenix turns what should have been a discussion about business filings into an explainer on cruising, leather culture, and queer history. Somewhere, an accountant was probably wondering how their paperwork ended up sharing the spotlight with kink etiquette.

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That was exactly the vibe at an Arizona State Liquor Board hearing over Barracks Phoenix, a proposed leather bar in Phoenix’s Melrose District. After nearly eight hours of testimony, the meeting delivered enough conversations about queer culture to satisfy a college seminar—before everyone circled back to the decidedly less spicy question of corporate ownership.

In the end, the board approved the liquor license. The biggest hurdle wasn’t cruising after all. It was corporate paperwork.

A liquor license with plenty of detours

The July 9 hearing began as a routine review of Barracks Phoenix’s application but quickly wandered into territory few liquor boards probably expect to cover. Board members heard lengthy explanations about cruising, leather culture, and how queer spaces function, as opponents and supporters sparred over what kind of venue Barracks Phoenix would become.

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Bar owner Matthew Moody and Patrick Kelly, owner of the adult store Off Chute Too, found themselves doing far more than discussing licensing requirements. Much of their testimony became an impromptu crash course correcting misconceptions about leather culture while defending the importance of LGBTQ+ spaces.

By the time everyone reached the actual legal issue, attendees had essentially sat through an unexpected Queer Culture 101 lecture.

Barracks Phoenix ownership, not cruising, became the real issue

Despite the lengthy discussions, the board’s ultimate concern had nothing to do with leather harnesses or the definition of cruising. Instead, the central question was whether Moody had properly removed former business partner Richard “Scott” Murchison from Barracks Bar Phoenix Inc.

The controversy stemmed from Murchison’s previous ownership of the Barracks bar in Cathedral City, California. Between late 2023 and early 2024, a four-month undercover investigation by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control resulted in 66 administrative allegations involving public sexual activity, nudity, and lewd conduct.

Moody, however, never owned or managed the California location. Even so, Murchison’s connection initially led the Phoenix Police Department to recommend denying the Arizona liquor license.

To address those concerns, Moody and Murchison filed paperwork with the Arizona Corporation Commission on April 28 removing Murchison as an officer and director of the company, leaving Moody as its sole listed director and manager. After reviewing the changes, Phoenix police withdrew their recommendation, concluding there was “no basis for denial.” The Phoenix City Council also chose not to protest the application.

One detail, however, remained unresolved: Murchison was still listed as a shareholder. That technicality ultimately became the board’s primary legal concern.

Leather culture ends up on trial

Although the paperwork became the deciding factor, much of the hearing centered on broader arguments about queer spaces. Attorney Michael Raine, representing one opponent, repeatedly referenced the California allegations while expanding the conversation into questions about leather culture itself.

Leather bars have long occupied a unique place within LGBTQ+ nightlife. Many host kink-themed events, screen adult films, and, depending on local laws, may include designated play spaces. Opponents argued those characteristics meant Barracks Phoenix would inevitably violate Arizona liquor regulations. Supporters pushed back by explaining that leather culture should not automatically be equated with illegal conduct, particularly before the venue has even opened its doors.

For many in attendance, the debate reflected something larger than one neighborhood bar. It highlighted how LGBTQ+ venues continue to face questions and assumptions that often extend well beyond standard licensing requirements.

Arizona’s liquor laws prohibit sexual activity and sexually explicit performances inside licensed establishments, and the state’s queer bars have historically operated under especially close scrutiny. While enforcement has varied elsewhere, LGBTQ+ venues have frequently navigated a level of attention around sexuality that many straight establishments have not.

That conversation has continued beyond Arizona. In Seattle, police recently raided several gay bars over alleged sexual conduct, sparking protests from LGBTQ+ advocates who argued queer spaces still face disproportionate enforcement.

After hours of testimony, history lessons, and enough mentions of cruising to make a hookup app blush, the Arizona State Liquor Board ultimately approved Barracks Phoenix’s Series 6 liquor license. The approval came with one condition: Moody has 90 days to completely remove Murchison from the company’s ownership structure.

Sometimes the biggest obstacle to opening a leather bar isn’t what happens inside it. It’s making sure every line on the corporate paperwork is dressed appropriately.

Source: Lookout News