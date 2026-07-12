Company Credit Card Allegedly Used for Personal Expenses

There’s treating yourself after a stressful workday… and then there’s allegedly treating yourself with the company credit card.

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Florida authorities say former Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce director Jason Nunez is facing a grand theft charge after investigators accused him of using an organization-issued business credit card for thousands of dollars in personal expenses. It’s the kind of workplace scandal that reminds everyone why accounting departments exist.

More than $11,000 in alleged personal spending

Jason Nunez, 43, was arrested Monday on a grand theft charge, according to Broward County jail records.

Police in Wilton Manors allege that while serving as director of the Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Nunez used the organization’s business credit card for personal purchases rather than work-related expenses.

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Investigators say the alleged spending totaled more than $11,000 and included Uber rides, gasoline, haircuts, cash withdrawals, and other personal expenses. If the allegations are proven, it’s certainly not the kind of rewards program most employers have in mind.

Company card use raised red flags

According to police, the alleged misuse began in October 2025 and continued through January 2026, when Nunez resigned from the organization. A police report says the chamber credit card was allegedly used every day during parts of the investigation, with some days in December showing multiple transactions.

That spending pattern ultimately prompted investigators to take a closer look at the account.

Case remains pending

According to the Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ Allied Chamber of Commerce website at the time of reporting, Nunez was employed as the organization’s director of programs and communications. Broward County jail records show Nunez posted bond and was released Tuesday.

The case remains pending, and the allegations against Nunez have not been proven in court. As with all criminal defendants, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

For now, the story is less about expense reports and more about where the law says those expenses belonged. Prosecutors will ultimately have to prove their case in court, while the former chamber director will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations through the legal process.

Source: NBC