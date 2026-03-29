Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Mar 29, 2026

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Updated Mar 29, 2026

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Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Fran Tomas, who has a hat and not afraid to use it:

Pierre Vuala showed off his Calvins:

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Sunbeams stormed Dani Garrido’s bedroom:

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Persian Wolf is “nacho average dad.”

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Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens showed his ‘Pride:’

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Rodiney Santiago shared his journey to ‘here:’

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Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + Finding Balance

Edgars shared his beefy beach view:

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Bruno Baba is summer-ready:

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Jens de Fries is finding his balance:

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Fabricio focused:

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Chris DiPrete walked for  Michael Ngo:

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