Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Fran Tomas, who has a hat and not afraid to use it:

Pierre Vuala showed off his Calvins:

Sunbeams stormed Dani Garrido’s bedroom:

Persian Wolf is “nacho average dad.”

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens showed his ‘Pride:’

Rodiney Santiago shared his journey to ‘here:’

Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + Finding Balance

Edgars shared his beefy beach view:

Bruno Baba is summer-ready:

Jens de Fries is finding his balance:

Fabricio focused:

Chris DiPrete walked for Michael Ngo: