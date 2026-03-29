Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Fran Tomas, who has a hat and not afraid to use it:
Pierre Vuala showed off his Calvins:
Sunbeams stormed Dani Garrido’s bedroom:
Persian Wolf is “nacho average dad.”
Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens showed his ‘Pride:’
Rodiney Santiago shared his journey to ‘here:’
Beefy Beach View + Summer Ready + Finding Balance
Edgars shared his beefy beach view:
Bruno Baba is summer-ready:
Jens de Fries is finding his balance:
Fabricio focused:
Chris DiPrete walked for Michael Ngo: