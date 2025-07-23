From Poolside to Perfection: He Knows How to Rock a Speedo

When it comes to setting the bar for hot gay power couples, Luke Evans and Fran Tomas are making sure no one can ever accidentally miss it. The duo, who have been together for over three years, are giving us major relationship goals—and not just because they’re both ridiculously good-looking. Oh no, they’re also churning out some seriously chic and cheeky swimwear, and you better believe the speedos are leaving little to the imagination.

If the photos from their latest shoot are anything to go by, Fran Tomas is doing more than just looking good—he’s straight-up owning it. In a series of jaw-dropping shots, the Spanish businessman and model effortlessly flaunts the new BDXY swimwear, proving once again that he’s not just a pretty face behind the brand, but the epitome of how to wear it.

In a stunning twist of fate (and fashion), the couple took their love of travel, tiny swimsuits, and each other to the next level in 2024, launching their very own fashion brand, BDXY Studio. The collection, originally a collaboration with stylist Christopher Brown, debuted with an intimate line of 12 pieces—think everything from t-shirts and tanks to the much-needed beach towel and tote bag. But you can’t expect a duo like Evans and Tomas to settle for just basics. No, honey, they’re all about bold. And trust us, they’ve brought it.

From Boyfriends to Bikinis

The swimwear collection started out with classic basics like briefs in dark, sophisticated shades (we’re talking black, burgundy, and army green), but it’s the new additions that have us talking. The latest installment of the Atmios Swimbrief collection goes beyond the usual suspects. You may have to blink twice to process how damn good Fran Tomas looks squeezed into these mini masterpieces. From the deep blue hues to the striking graphic designs, Tomas’s body is the perfect canvas to showcase how the collection really fits—and trust, it fits like a dream.

If you need proof of that, just take a look at Tomas in the new swimwear collection. Each shot exudes confidence and highlights just how effortlessly he makes these skimpy styles work—whether he’s posing by the water’s edge or flashing a smile that’s almost as bold as his swim briefs.

And Fran—bless his abs—didn’t just hand the modeling duties over to a lucky model or two. Oh no, this Spanish business tycoon slipped into the new bikinis himself, proving that he doesn’t just run the brand, he owns it. “In the name of the daddy, the twunk, and the holy speedo!” might as well be their motto. When you’re pulling off that level of body-ody-ody, you don’t just wear the brand—you embody it.

The Ultimate Package

From beach days to baby dreams, Luke Evans and Fran Tomas are proving that they’re more than just a pretty face (or two). They’ve taken their shared passion for fashion, fitness, and family to the next level, creating a brand that’s as bold as they are. If BDXY Studio’s skimpy swimwear is any indication, their future—whether it’s filled with more swim briefs or tiny toddlers—looks so bright we might need some shades.