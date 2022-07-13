BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Announce 2022 Tour

You better watch out, you better not cry, because global drag superstars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are ready deck the halls this holiday season with a new version of their internationally acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents, fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

The 30-city tour will run from November 17 – December 30 across the U.S., U.K, and Canada.

“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is joyous, hilarious, surrealist, communal, and heartwarming,” DeLa says in a press release. “Nothing makes me feel more connected to the good in the world than the seas of people we get to celebrate the season with night after night – laughing, cheering, and being in our feelings together. I’m so lucky to get to experience that each year, and I hope you all will experience it with us.”

For the past four years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the season with their sold-out holiday tours including To Jesus, Thanks for Everything in 2018, All I Want for Christmas Is Attention in 2019 and The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! in 2021. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, DeLa went on to produce her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (Hulu / PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen.

The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.

DeLa and Jinkx are the sole writers of their holiday shows, a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at such a large scale each year.

“I think it is important that the show is created by us, so it’s decidedly for us, and those like us,” Jinkx says. “So often, queer and drag stories are written by outsiders, and lack an authenticity that queer audiences crave. Creating the show ourselves, from the ground up, ensures that that authenticity is infused in every aspect of the production.”

For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit JinkxandDeLa.com.