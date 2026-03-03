Benedict Bridgerton’s Coming Out Scene Has Fans Talking

Did Bridgerton get Benedict’s coming out right? We want your Take

Few shows get people talking like Bridgerton. Between the dramatic romances, dazzling gowns, and unforgettable declarations of love, the series has built a reputation for delivering big emotional moments.

But Season 4 gave fans something a little different: a quiet, deeply personal scene involving Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)—and viewers are still debating it. The moment? Benedict finally opens up to Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) about his sexuality. It’s tender, honest, and surprisingly straightforward. But it has sparked one big question among fans:

Did Bridgerton handle Benedict’s coming out really well… or a little too easily?

Let’s break down the scene everyone is talking about.

Benedict Finally Says What He Feels

In Season 4, Benedict—played by Luke Thompson—declares his love for Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. But along with that confession comes something deeply personal.

Benedict chooses to be completely honest about his past relationships and the way he understands love.

He tells Sophie:

“Society should not be allowed to dictate the rules of how one lives life. Or who one loves. I am capable of caring for you, just as I have cared for women I have known who are of the ton. Just as I have cared for some men whom I have known intimately. And I refuse to be at all ashamed about that.”

It’s a bold declaration—especially in the rigid world of Regency society.

Sophie’s response?

“Love is always a thing to be proud of.”

Simple. Warm. Supportive.

And just like that, one of the most talked-about moments of the season was born.

RELATED: Benedict Bridgerton Gets Wet, Wild, and Seriously Hot in Season Four Trailer

Fans Have… Thoughts

As expected, the internet had plenty to say about the scene.

After three months of seeing people on here treat bisexuality as a curiosity to indulge themselves, I was pleasantly surprised to see Benedict not only come out to Sophie but also make no apologies for his sexual identity. Bridgerton could’ve easily waved it away, so kudos. pic.twitter.com/K1hKts7Z4I — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) March 1, 2026

Some viewers thought the writers did a clever job setting up Sophie’s reaction ahead of time. One fan pointed out that Sophie already has a close friendship with Alfie—played by David Moorst—which might explain why she isn’t shocked by Benedict’s revelation.

As one fan put it:

“Giving Sophie a queer pal does a good job of setting up that she’s not taken aback by this reveal.”

Others read the moment a little differently.

Another viewer wrote:

“I interpreted it a bit differently. I think she was taken aback, which is more than fair given her relationship with Benedict and the rigid social mores of the time.”

And another fan chimed in with a similar take:

“She clearly took it in as new, unexpected information… but she wasn’t hostile to the notion of male sexual relationships.”

So while fans seem to agree Sophie handled the moment with grace, the debate is really about how realistic that reaction is for the time period.

A Big Change From the Books

Longtime readers of the novels by Julia Quinn know this storyline is a major shift from the original source material.

In the books, Benedict is not written as bisexual.

But the Netflix adaptation has taken a different route—and fans have been watching Benedict explore attraction and curiosity throughout the show.

Early in Season 4, viewers see Benedict share a flirtatious moment with another man that turns into a kiss. The scene feels playful and intimate, and it unfolds without shame or secrecy.

For many fans, that moment perfectly fits Benedict’s personality. While other characters chase traditional romances, Benedict has always been the one questioning society’s rules.

Why Benedict’s Story Resonates

Part of why this storyline works so well comes down to Luke Thompson’s performance.

He plays Benedict with a relaxed confidence that makes the character feel authentic rather than sensationalized. His curiosity about people—the way they think, feel, and connect—comes across naturally.

In interviews, Thompson has even described Benedict as pansexual, explaining that the character is drawn to emotional and intellectual connection rather than focusing on gender.

That perspective gives Benedict’s story a slightly different energy. It’s less about labels and more about openness and honesty.

And in a show known for sweeping romance, that approach feels surprisingly refreshing.

So… Did Bridgerton Get It Right?

That’s where we turn the question over to you.

Some fans feel the scene deserves a huge round of applause. A bisexual character opening up about his past relationships—without shame, scandal, or tragedy—is still rare on mainstream TV, especially in a historical drama.

Others think the moment might have been a little too smooth, considering the strict social expectations of the Regency era.

And some viewers simply love that Benedict continues to challenge the rules of his world.

Whatever side you land on, one thing is certain: Benedict Bridgerton just gave us one of the most interesting conversations of the season.

So now we’re curious.

Did Bridgerton handle Benedict’s coming out beautifully—or could the story have gone deeper?

Tell us what you think.