‘Bridgerton’ S4 Trailer: Luke Thompson Just Strips Off by the Lake!

Season four of Bridgerton is shaping up to be hotter than ever, and no, we’re not just talking about the drama. While the trailer dropped on Boxing Day to much fanfare, there’s one very special moment that has absolutely set the internet on fire—and it involves none other than Luke Thompson, or as we now like to call him, Benedict Bridgerton, our new king of wet, lake-induced fantasies.

The Bridgerton Glow-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

Yes, Benedict is back in the spotlight and his journey to true love this season is not without its juicy moments. As the second eldest Bridgerton prepares for his mother’s masquerade ball, his future is clouded with expectations and, apparently, some very wet skin. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into a scene where Benedict—wait for it—emerges naked from a lake, dripping in both mystery and, well, water droplets. Sophie (played by Yerin Ha) watches from behind a tree, and honestly, who can blame her? The scene is giving major “Anthony Bridgerton’s lake moment but with more glow-up” vibes.

It only takes a few seconds, but those few seconds are so magnetic that fans are losing their minds. One YouTube commenter couldn’t contain their joy: “Luke didn’t need the Bridgerton glow-up and I am glad we get another Bridgerton man slowly exiting out of a lake.” Fair. If this isn’t peak television, we don’t know what is.

Will Benedict’s Queerness Finally Take Center Stage?

Now, while we’re all here for Benedict’s wet and wild moments, fans are also dying to know: Will the show finally dive deeper into Benedict’s queerness? His bohemian spirit has hinted at a more fluid sexuality in previous seasons, and season three’s wild threesome with Lady Tilley Arnold and her lover, Paul Suarez, was a definite nod toward the series’ growing LGBTQ+ representation.

But season four could be the one that truly breaks barriers. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, has already teased that Francesca Bridgerton will begin a gay relationship this season, which has only fueled speculation about Benedict’s storyline. Could we see more of Benedict’s queerness explored in a meaningful way, or is the lake moment just a tease?

An Iconic Family, With More Than Just Bridgerton Drama

Of course, Benedict’s story isn’t the only one heating up the ton. The ball, the white glove, the quest—Bridgerton is going all out this season. We’ve seen the show tease a lot more LGBTQ+ representation over time, and if season four keeps delivering iconic moments like these, then we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Whether or not we get more of Benedict’s queerness, it’s clear that Bridgerton is doing its part to push boundaries in ways we never expected. And with the series’ drop dates split between January 29th and February 26th, it’s safe to say we’ll be ready to dive right in—preferably into a lake, but we’ll settle for whatever they give us.

So, here’s to a season that promises love, intrigue, and—let’s be honest—wet Luke Thompson moments.