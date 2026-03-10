Best Male Masturbator: 7 Sex Toys for Men Sexual Pleasure

Disclaimer: All products featured on Instinct Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, we may receive compensation from retailers and/or from purchases made through links on this page. Each platform was evaluated using the Instinct Magazine Review & Recommendation Standards.

I don’t need a toy to give me a spiritual awakening. I need it to feel good, fit my body, clean up without a fight, and actually earn its place in my nightstand. That’s the standard I brought to this list.

I looked at these male masturbators the same way I’d judge any sex toy I plan to use more than once: performance, comfort, noise, materials, ease of cleaning, and whether the experience still feels hot once the novelty wears off. Some are built for raw intensity, some lean into realism, and some are better if you want hands-free control or prostate-focused stimulation.

If you’re spending real money on a masturbator, you want more than marketing copy and a flashy spec sheet. You want something that works for the way you actually get off. That’s what this list is built around.

Top Rated Best Male Masturbators

Best Auto Male Masturbators Reviewed

Some of these toys are pure pleasure machines. Others are better for stamina training, prostate play, or synced interactive features. The right pick depends less on hype and more on what kind of sensation you actually want, so let’s get into the ones worth your attention.

1. Lelo Hugo 2 – Best Hands Free Male Masturbator for Remote Control

I’m usually skeptical when a toy tries to sell me on “luxury,” but the Hugo 2 actually feels like a premium product the second you pick it up. The silicone is smooth, the shape feels intentional, and the weight gives it a more substantial feel than a lot of lighter prostate toys that end up feeling cheap.

What makes it work is the dual-motor setup. One motor handles the deeper internal stimulation, while the other adds vibration at the base, so the sensation feels layered instead of flat. It’s clearly designed for prostate-focused pleasure, and the insertable length is enough to feel satisfying without crossing into intimidating territory.

Hands Free Male Masturbator Innovation from Lelo

The remote is the main selling point here. Once you get used to the motion control, it lets you stay in the moment instead of reaching down to change settings every few seconds. That said, there is a bit of a learning curve at first, and it feels more intuitive after a couple of sessions than it does right out of the box.

App support gives you extra patterns if you like more customization, but for me, the real value is how easy this toy is to use once you find your angle. It feels designed for actual solo play, not just for sounding impressive on a product page.

Pros:

Dual motors provide simultaneous base and tip stimulation.

SenseMotion remote reacts to physical movements for intuitive control.

Waterproof design allows for easy cleaning and use in the shower.

Li-Ion battery offers up to 120 minutes of continuous runtime.

App compatibility expands the range of available vibration patterns.

Cons:

Premium pricing reflects its status as a luxury wellness item.

Remote control requires a learning curve for movement sensitivity.

Specific shape focuses primarily on prostate stimulation.

2. Lovense Solace Pro – Best Automatic Male Masturbator for AI Sync

The Solace Pro is for guys who want a machine to do the work and don’t mind a toy that feels a little more engineered than sensual. It’s fast, intense, and clearly built around thrusting performance first. If that’s your thing, it delivers.

The sleeve has a soft, grippy feel, and the adjustable depth settings help keep the experience from feeling one-note. I also like that the unit has enough weight to stay put once things speed up. With automatic toys, that matters more than brands like to admit. If it shifts around or feels unstable, it kills the mood fast.

The desk mount is one of the most useful features here because it makes hands-free use actually realistic instead of theoretical. It still has some bulk, so this isn’t the toy I’d call discreet or especially travel-friendly, but for home use, it’s one of the stronger automatic options on this list.

Intense Pleasure Through Smart Technology

Teledildonics takes center stage here through the AI video sync technology that matches thrusting motions to on-screen adult content. This synchronization creates an immersive environment where the visual and physical worlds align perfectly for the user.

Compatibility with VR platforms and funscript files allows for a customized experience that feels futuristic and personal. Remote control via the Lovense app enables a partner to take the reins from anywhere in the world, fostering intimacy across any distance.

Pros:

Maximum speed of 300 strokes per minute delivers intense friction.

AI video sync technology matches physical motion to visual media.

Desk mount allows for completely hands-free operation.

Long battery life supports extended sessions without interruption.

USB-C charging provides modern convenience and fast power recovery.

Cons:

Splash-proof rating means it cannot be fully submerged in water.

Device weight makes it less portable than smaller manual toys.

The 1.2 kg motor produces noticeable noise at higher speeds.

3. Kiiroo PowerBlow – Best Male Sex Toys for Customizable Suction

Suction technology offers a different kind of thrill, and the PowerBlow masters this by simulating the feeling of a mouth with vacuum pressure. This modular adapter screws onto Kiiroo FeelStroker cases, transforming a standard sleeve into a high-tech suction machine.

The internal vacuum creates a unique pulling sensation that mimics the oral experience with surprising accuracy. I appreciate the manual mode which offers three speeds and seven patterns to find the exact rhythm that works for us.

The device features a dedicated “release” button to instantly stop the vacuum pressure if the sensation becomes too intense. This safety feature provides peace of mind, allowing us to experiment with higher intensity levels without fear of getting stuck. The unit itself is compact, weighing 198 grams and standing at a height of 72 mm. A USB rechargeable battery powers the suction motor, though the device requires a damp cloth for cleaning since it is not waterproof.

Unique Sensations with Vacuum Control

The FeelConnect app allows for Bluetooth control, enabling us to save our favorite suction patterns for future use. This app also facilitates synchronization with interactive 2D and VR content, bringing a new layer of realism to solo play.

Combining the PowerBlow with the Keon device creates a dual-action experience of simultaneous thrusting and suction. This combination caters to those of us looking for the most comprehensive simulation of a partner experience currently available on the market.

Pros:

Vacuum technology creates realistic oral suction sensations.

Release button provides an immediate safety stop for pressure.

Modular design allows for use with various Kiiroo stroker cases.

App connectivity enables synchronization with adult video content.

Lightweight build makes it easy to hold during longer sessions.

Cons:

Not waterproof, requiring careful manual cleaning with a cloth.

Requires separate stroker cases for full functionality.

Foam rings need occasional replacement to maintain the vacuum seal.

4. Autoblow AI Ultra – Best Automatic Stroker for Deep Friction

When I talk about raw power, the Autoblow AI Ultra stands in a category of its own thanks to its heavy-duty all-metal motor. This machine learning-powered device replicates human oral movements by analyzing thousands of hours of data to perfect its rhythms.

The full-shaft linear drive system moves the internal sleeve up and down with consistent torque that doesn’t slow down under pressure. I love that it is wall-powered via a 10-foot cord, eliminating the anxiety of a battery dying mid-session.

The clear plastic outer shell allows us to monitor the movement, adding a visual element to the physical sensation. Ten pre-loaded blowjob experience modes come standard, and the machine can store up to 12 additional patterns in its internal memory.

An adjustable gripper mechanism ensures that the machine accommodates various penis sizes with a snug, comfortable fit. This version is roughly three times more powerful than previous models, making it ideal for those who prefer high-intensity stimulation.

Machine Learning and Realistic Blowjobs

The WiFi-enabled chip inside the Autoblow AI Ultra allows for web-based video synchronization without the need for a dedicated mobile app. This web app approach simplifies the setup process, letting us control the device directly through a browser on our smartphones or computers.

Specific modes tailored for shorter penises ensure that every user receives the same high-quality stimulation regardless of their anatomy. The focus on deep friction and realistic movement makes this one of the most effective strokers for mimicking a physical encounter.

Pros:

Wall-powered motor provides consistent torque and unlimited runtime.

Machine learning algorithms replicate actual human oral patterns.

Adjustable gripper accommodates a wide range of penis sizes.

Clear shell provides visual stimulation during the mechanical process.

Web app control eliminates the need for downloading external software.

Cons:

The 1.5 kg weight makes it a stationary device rather than portable.

Motor noise is significant due to the high-power metal components.

Corded design limits where the device can be used in the room.

5. Lovehoney Butt Tingler – Best Sex Toy for Beginners in Anal Play

Entering the world of anal play can feel a bit daunting, but the Butt Tingler is designed to make that transition smooth and approachable. This T-bar shaped vibrating plug is crafted from non-porous silicone, a material that feels velvety and is incredibly easy to maintain.

The tapered tip allows for gradual insertion, helping us feel in control of the experience from start to finish. I find the 10 vibration functions—featuring three speeds and seven patterns—perfect for exploring different levels of intensity.

Safety remains a top priority with the flared base, which ensures the plug stays exactly where it should during solo or partnered play. The device is fully waterproof, making it a great companion for a relaxing bath or a steamy shower session.

A single AAA battery powers the internal vibrating bullet, which can be removed for those who prefer non-vibrating stimulation. This versatility makes it an excellent value for beginners who are still discovering their specific preferences for anal play.

Safe Exploration with T-Bar Vibrators

The removable bullet can also be used independently for external stimulation, providing extra utility for our investment. With a maximum girth of 3.75 inches on the standard version, the plug offers a satisfying sense of fullness without being intimidating. The 3.5-inch insertable length is ideal for reaching the initial sensitive areas of the rectum safely. Choosing a beginner-friendly tool like this allows us to build confidence and explore our bodies with peace of mind and physical comfort.

Pros:

Tapered tip and flared base ensure safe and easy insertion.

Waterproof construction allows for versatile use in different environments.

Removable vibrating bullet offers multiple ways to play.

Affordable price point makes it accessible for those trying anal toys.

Phthalate-free and latex-free silicone ensures body-safe use.

Cons:

Requires external batteries rather than being USB rechargeable.

Vibration intensity is lower than dual-motor high-end devices.

Manual operation means there is no app or remote connectivity.

6. Hot Octopuss Plex with Flex – Best Male Masturbator for Rumbly Sensations

The Plex with Flex introduces a unique sensory profile through its “Treble and Bass” technology, which separates vibration frequencies for maximum impact. A “Bass” motor sits at the base to deliver deep, rumbly sensations that resonate through the body, while the “Treble” motor at the tip provides high-frequency tingles. This combination targets the prostate with a depth of feeling that standard motors often miss. The flexible base can bend up to 90 degrees, allowing the device to move with us rather than forcing us to stay still.

This 100% waterproof toy is designed for both G-spot and prostate stimulation, making it a versatile addition to any collection. A wireless remote control allows us to cycle through the five vibration patterns without breaking our rhythm, though the remote itself must stay dry.

The device provides approximately one hour of battery life after a three-hour charge via a hidden USB port. At 115 grams, it is lightweight and easy to manipulate for the perfect angle of stimulation.

Dual Motor Technology for Prostate Stimulation

Prostate stimulation relies on hitting the right spot with the right frequency, and the “Bass” motor excels at providing the deep pressure required for a “P-spot” orgasm. The insertable length of 4.5 inches provides plenty of reach to find that sweet spot with ease.

Because the silicone is non-porous and body-safe, we can enjoy the intense vibrations with the knowledge that the material is hygienic. This focus on rumbly, low-frequency power sets the Plex with Flex apart from toys that rely on sharp, buzzy vibrations.

Pros:

Treble and Bass motors provide a multi-layered vibration experience.

Flexible base bends 90 degrees to accommodate different body positions.

Wireless remote control enables easy hands-free adjustments.

Waterproof body is perfect for aquatic solo play.

Deep, rumbly vibrations are specifically designed for prostate health.

Cons:

The wireless remote control is not waterproof and requires care.

Three-hour charging time is long for one hour of use.

Five vibration patterns are fewer than some competing models.

7. Svakom Sam Neo 2 Pro – Best Male Masturbation Sex Toys with Heating

One of the most requested features for realism is temperature control, and the Sam Neo 2 Pro delivers with an intelligent heating function that reaches 38°C. This warmth mimics the natural temperature of a partner, adding a layer of comfort and realism to our solo sessions.

The device combines vibrating and contracting suction modes to provide a “best of both worlds” experience. With a motor producing up to 8,300 vibrations per minute, the intensity is palpable from the moment I turn it on.

The internal sleeve is made of soft, textured TPE that feels skin-like and inviting. I appreciate the “Extended O” function, which is designed to help users delay ejaculation and build stamina over time.

The 1000mAh battery provides a solid hour of runtime and features a travel lock to prevent any embarrassing activations in our luggage. A protective lid is included in the box, ensuring the device stays clean and discreet when I’m not using it.

Sucking Sensations and Extended Orgasms

Suction and vibration work together in five distinct modes to provide a variety of sensations that range from gentle to powerful. The FeelConnect app integration allows for synchronization with webcams and interactive adult videos, making the experience even more engaging.

Because the device focuses on endurance training, it serves as a practical tool for those of us looking to improve our sexual health. The combination of heat and varied suction makes the Sam Neo 2 Pro one of the most advanced automatic strokers on the market today.

Pros:

Heating function up to 38°C adds incredible realism to the experience.

Extended O function assists in stamina training and delaying climax.

Combined suction and vibration provide diverse stimulation options.

Travel lock and protective lid ensure hygiene and discretion.

App compatibility allows for interactive and long-distance play.

Cons:

Splash-proof design is not suitable for full submersion.

TPE sleeve requires more meticulous cleaning than silicone.

Charging takes two hours for a 60-minute session.

Methodology: How We Chose and Reviewed the Best Male Masturbators

To build this list, we treated male masturbators like any serious sexual wellness buy: we tested them, compared them side by side, and judged them on what actually matters once you’re using the toy—not just what the box promises. We looked at performance, comfort, noise, cleaning, and how each device fits into real-life solo play (and, for a few, partner control).

Here’s what we prioritized when scoring and assigning each “Best For” award:

Body-safe materials and build quality: silicone vs. porous materials, sleeve durability, and long-term hygiene.

silicone vs. porous materials, sleeve durability, and long-term hygiene. Type of stimulation and realism: suction, thrusting, vibration profiles, heating, and prostate-focused shapes.

suction, thrusting, vibration profiles, heating, and prostate-focused shapes. Motor performance and control: speed range, pattern variety, torque consistency, and how easy it is to adjust during use.

speed range, pattern variety, torque consistency, and how easy it is to adjust during use. Comfort, fit, and ergonomics: sleeve design, depth settings, grip pressure, and how well it accommodates different bodies.

sleeve design, depth settings, grip pressure, and how well it accommodates different bodies. Hands-free usability: mounts, stability, weight, remote/app control, and whether the device stays put when things get intense.

mounts, stability, weight, remote/app control, and whether the device stays put when things get intense. Cleaning and maintenance: removable sleeves, waterproof vs. splash-proof ratings, dry time, and care requirements for TPE/TPE-like materials.

removable sleeves, waterproof vs. splash-proof ratings, dry time, and care requirements for TPE/TPE-like materials. Noise and discretion: how loud the motor tends to be at higher settings, plus travel locks and packaging practices.

how loud the motor tends to be at higher settings, plus travel locks and packaging practices. Value for money: what you get for the price, replacement sleeve costs, warranty expectations, and overall longevity.

How we picked the winners:

We didn’t try to force one overall winner for everyone. Instead, each pick earned a specific title—hands-free control, AI sync, customizable suction, deep friction, beginner anal play, rumbly prostate stimulation, or heating + stamina—based on the category where it performed most consistently during testing.

The bottom line: we’re recommending toys that hold up in your hands (or on your mount), clean up without a headache, and deliver the kind of pleasure you’ll actually want to return to.

Different Types of Male Masturbators

The world of sex toys has expanded rapidly, offering us a variety of categories designed to satisfy every possible desire. These different types range from simple manual sleeves to complex robotic devices that use machine learning to mimic human touch. Higher-priced male masturbators, for example, often include better motors and safer materials.

I categorize these tools based on their primary function, whether they focus on oral simulation, traditional intercourse sensations, or specialized internal stimulation. Traditional models emphasize simplicity and tactile feel, while smart models prioritize high-tech features and connectivity.

Manual Masturbation Toys and Sleeves

Manual sleeves represent the most common entry point for many of us because they offer a direct, hands-on experience. These toys often feature textured inner sleeves that provide distinct pressures and sensations as we move them. TPE and TPR materials are frequently used in these strokers because they feel skin-like and soft to the touch. Open-ended designs are particularly popular in this category because they are much easier to clean and dry than one-piece enclosed models.

High-Tech Automatic Masturbators for Modern Men

Modern men are increasingly turning to high-tech automatic masturbators that incorporate AI, Bluetooth control, and customizable patterns. These smart masturbators often include superior motors and premium materials to ensure a long-lasting and powerful experience.

Teledildonics technology allows these devices to sync with video content or be controlled by a partner from a distance. This evolution in sex tech provides a level of immersion that manual toys cannot match, turning solo play into a truly interactive event.

Prostate Massagers and Specialized Anal Play Tools

Anal play tools like prostate massagers are specifically shaped to target the “P-spot,” which is a primary target for male internal stimulation. These devices often feature ergonomic curves and dual motors to provide both internal and external sensations simultaneously.

Silicone is the preferred material for these toys due to its non-porous nature, which prevents the buildup of bacteria in sensitive areas. Using these specialized tools can improve our understanding of our own anatomy and lead to new types of physical satisfaction.

Why Silicone is the Preferred Material for Male Masturbation

Silicone stands out as the gold standard for sex toy construction because it is non-porous and completely body-safe. This material durability ensures that our toys last for years without degrading or harboring harmful bacteria.

I contrast this with TPE or TPR, which feels skin-like but remains porous and requires much more intensive care to stay hygienic. Non-porous silicone is also incredibly easy to clean with just warm water and mild soap. This ease of maintenance makes silicone the best choice for anyone prioritizing long-term health and value.

How to Use Lube to Avoid Friction and Enhance Sensations

Lubrication is not just an optional extra; it is an essential component for a safe and enjoyable experience with any masturbator. Using plenty of lube prevents the friction and irritation that can occur during high-speed or long-duration sessions.

We must match our lubricant to the material of our toy, as certain formulas can cause permanent damage to the device. Water-based lube is the safest and most recommended choice for silicone and TPE toys. This specific pairing ensures that the material remains smooth and intact for the life of the product.

Apply a generous amount of water-based lube to both the toy’s entrance and yourself.

Reapply as needed during the session to maintain a slick, comfortable surface.

Avoid silicone-based lubes entirely when using silicone toys to prevent material melting.

Using High-Tech Tools to Prolong Endurance and Sexual Health

High-tech tools like the Svakom Sam Neo 2 Pro or the Lovense Solace Pro can actually serve as training devices for our sexual health. These machines allow us to practice stamina by controlling the speed and intensity of our sessions, helping us manage premature ejaculation. Some studies suggest that toys can also help address issues like delayed ejaculation by providing a different type of stimulation than the “death grip” of a hand. By using these devices mindfully, we can learn more about our arousal cycles and improve our endurance for partnered encounters.

Used intentionally, these toys can help you learn what kind of pressure, pace, and stimulation actually work for your body. That can be useful if you’re trying to build stamina, break out of overly specific habits, or just get more variety into your solo routine.

I wouldn’t oversell a masturbator as a medical solution, but the better ones can absolutely help you become more aware of your own arousal patterns. If you’re dealing with persistent sexual performance issues or discomfort, that’s when it makes sense to talk to a qualified doctor.

And because prevention access actually shapes how we protect ourselves, it’s worth keeping an eye on what’s happening with PrEP coverage and preventive care in the U.S.

However, incorporating high-quality toys into our routine is a valid step toward overall sexual wellness and self-care. We should view these tools as investments in our long-term physical and mental happiness.

How to Clean a Male Masturbator

Maintaining a strict cleaning routine is the only way to ensure our toys remain safe for use over time. It’s recommended to clean your male masturbator after every use to maintain hygiene and prevent material damage and the growth of bacteria.

Waterproof toys like the Lelo Hugo 2 make this process simple, as they can be fully rinsed under a tap. Splash-proof or non-waterproof devices require more careful attention with a damp cloth and specialized toy cleaner. Regular maintenance not only protects our health but also prolongs the life of the motor and internal components.

Remove the internal sleeve if the toy features a modular design. Wash the sleeve or waterproof body with warm water and a mild, fragrance-free soap. Rinse thoroughly to ensure all soap residue and lubricant are completely removed. Pat the device dry with a lint-free towel or allow it to air dry completely before storage. Apply a small amount of renewal powder to TPE sleeves to keep them from becoming tacky.

Quiet Motors and Discreet Packaging

Privacy is a top concern for many of us, and reputable brands understand this by using quiet motors and discreet packaging. Modern male masturbators are often designed to operate at a decibel level that won’t be heard through a closed door. This allows us to enjoy our private time without worrying about who might be listening in the next room.

Many devices also include a travel lock feature, which prevents the motor from accidentally turning on while in a bag or drawer. These thoughtful design elements ensure that our personal business remains exactly that—personal.

Breaking the Stigma Around Male Masturbation Toys

Breaking the stigma around sex toys allows us to embrace our desires more fully and live more authentically. Toys can even help break a “sex rut” within a relationship, providing new ways for partners to connect and explore together. You can also enjoy these tools combined with gay cam sites, or even voyeur cams, and video chat sites for explosive pleasure.

Masturbation is a legitimate part of our overall health, and having the right tools for the job is nothing to be ashamed of. When we value our own pleasure, we set a standard for how we expect to be treated in all areas of our lives.

Finding a Snug Fit for Different Penis Sizes

Our bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and the best masturbators on the market are designed to accommodate that diversity. Devices like the Autoblow AI Ultra feature adjustable grippers that can be tightened or loosened to find the perfect fit, so you can also take it to your hookups for even more fun.

Open-ended sleeves are another great option, as they allow for any length to pass through without restriction. Some machines even offer specific modes for shorter penises to ensure the most sensitive areas receive the most attention. Finding a snug fit ensures the sensations are concentrated exactly where they need to be for maximum satisfaction.

Integrating Toys into Intimacy with a Partner

Solo toys don’t have to stay solo; they can become the “guest stars” that spice up our shared bedroom experiences. Remote control features allow a partner to take charge of our pleasure, creating a new dynamic of trust and play. Many of these devices are designed with enough versatility to be used during foreplay or even during intercourse itself. Bringing a toy into the bedroom can open up conversations about what we like and what we want to try next. This shared exploration deepens our intimacy and keeps our sex lives feeling fresh and exciting.

Male Masturbators FAQs

How long do automatic masturbators last?

With proper care and regular cleaning, most high-quality automatic masturbators can last between two to five years. The lifespan depends heavily on how well the motor is maintained and whether the internal sleeves are replaced when they show signs of wear. Storing your device in a cool, dry place and using the correct lubricant will help you get the most out of your investment.

Can I use silicone-based lube with these toys?

I strongly advise against using silicone-based lubricant with any toy made of silicone or TPE. Silicone-based lube can cause a chemical reaction that “melts” the surface of your toy, leading to permanent damage and a porous surface that can trap bacteria. Always stick to water-based lubricants to ensure your device stays smooth and safe for use over many sessions.

Is it important to clean toys after every use?

Cleaning your toy after every single use is vital for maintaining hygiene and preventing material degradation. Bacteria can build up quickly in the textures of a masturbator, which could lead to skin irritation or infections if left unchecked. A quick wash with soap and water is all it takes to keep your companion in top shape and ready for the next time you need it.

Are these devices waterproof for shower use?

Waterproofing varies significantly between models, so you must check your specific device’s rating. The Lelo Hugo 2 and the Lovehoney Butt Tingler are fully waterproof and submersible, making them safe for the bath or shower. However, the Lovense Solace Pro and Svakom Sam Neo are only splash-proof, meaning they should never be submerged in water or held directly under a heavy stream.

Do textured inner sleeves really make a difference?

Yes, textured inner sleeves can significantly enhance the overall experience. Different patterns and internal designs create distinct pressures and sensations during use, allowing you to explore varied stimulation styles. Some sleeves focus on tight, consistent pressure, while others feature ridges, nodules, or spirals for more dynamic sensations. Choosing the right texture can make your sessions feel more customized and satisfying.

Are automatic male masturbators beginner-friendly?

Absolutely. Beginners can use automatic male masturbators without issue, but it’s best to start with a model that offers adjustable intensity settings. This allows you to begin at a lower speed or suction level and gradually increase as you become more comfortable. Having control over intensity ensures a more enjoyable and less overwhelming first experience.

Are there masturbators that are easier to clean than others?

Yes, some male masturbators are specifically designed to be easy to clean. Models with flip-open or split-case designs allow you to access the inner sleeve quickly for hassle-free maintenance. This makes washing, drying, and inspecting the sleeve much simpler, helping you maintain hygiene and extend the lifespan of your device.

What is the purpose of an end-cap on a male masturbator?

Models with end-caps allow for vacuum control, which enhances suction during use. By adjusting or partially closing the end-cap, you can create stronger or lighter suction effects depending on your preference. This feature adds another level of customization, making the experience feel more realistic and tailored to your comfort level.

Our Final Verdict on the Best Male Masturbation Toys

The best male masturbator is the one that matches the kind of stimulation you actually want, not the one with the longest feature list. If you want hands-free prostate play, the Hugo 2 earns its spot. If you want aggressive automatic thrusting and smart sync features, the Solace Pro stands out. And if realism matters most, the suction- and motion-focused picks are where things get more interesting.

What matters most to me in this category is simple: does it feel good, does it hold up after repeated use, and is cleaning it annoying enough to make me avoid using it again? The toys on this list made the cut because they perform where it counts, not just because they look good on a landing page.

Spend based on the experience you want. Prioritize body-safe materials, realistic maintenance, and features you’ll actually use. A toy doesn’t need to be the most expensive one in the drawer to be worth buying, but it should make solo play feel better, easier, or more exciting in a way you’ll genuinely come back to.