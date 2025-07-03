Supreme Court Ruling Backs PrEP and Prevention

In a significant win for public health and LGBTQ+ communities, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to uphold free access to preventive health care services under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The decision in Kennedy v. Braidwood ensures that essential services like HIV prevention medication (PrEP), cancer screenings, and vaccines will continue to be covered by insurance companies at no cost to patients.

The Court’s 6-3 decision, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, affirmed that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force—whose recommendations insurers must follow—operates constitutionally. The ruling also confirmed that the Secretary of Health and Human Services has the legal authority to appoint members to this task force. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

At the center of the case was whether insurers could be forced to cover services such as PrEP, a medication that drastically reduces the risk of contracting HIV. A group of conservative Christian businessmen previously challenged the requirement, arguing that covering PrEP violated their religious beliefs because it “encourages homosexual behavior.” A lower court had sided with the plaintiffs, raising concerns about the future of preventive health care across the country.

Public health officials and LGBTQ+ advocates pushed back strongly, emphasizing that HIV affects people of all backgrounds and sexual orientations—and that PrEP is a vital tool in stopping the spread of the virus, especially among Black and Latine gay and bisexual men and transgender women who face higher rates of infection.

The Supreme Court’s ruling protects not only PrEP but also a wide range of preventive services, including screenings for depression, hepatitis B and C, sexually transmitted infections, and various forms of cancer. These services were in jeopardy under the lower court ruling, sparking fears that millions of Americans could lose access to affordable, lifesaving care.

The decision, handed down on the final day of the Court’s term, sends a hopeful message: that science-based, preventive health care can and should be accessible to everyone, regardless of income, background, or beliefs. It’s a reaffirmation of the core principles of the ACA and a major step forward in protecting health equity for all.

