Beyond Downtown: Portland’s Vibrant Inclusive Gems for Queer Travelers

Portland, Oregon, is more than its bustling downtown with Voodoo Doughnut lines, historic nightlife, and Saturday Market crowds. Venture beyond the city center, and you’ll uncover neighborhoods brimming with queer-friendly charm, eclectic vibes, and inclusive spaces that make Portland a true gem for the LGBTQ+ traveler. Here’s a taste of what I discovered on a recent trip, from a gay-owned taphouse to a wellness oasis that’s redefining luxury.

Mosaic Taphouse: Where Beer and Community Collide

Tucked in the quirky St. Johns neighborhood, Mosaic Taphouse is a must-visit, run by the adorably dynamic gay couple Jarek and Laurence Oliver. Their passion for craft beer and community shines through in every pour. With 24 taps flowing and a Vietnamese-inspired fusion menu, this spot is a feast for the senses. I couldn’t resist the Pork Belly Skewers, Fried Tofu Bites, and also the Fried Taro Rice Cakes—crispy, eggy delights topped with pickled papaya salad and house soy sauce. I devoured half on the spot and savored the rest cold for breakfast (pro tip: it’s just as divine).

The vibe here is warm, the staff is welcoming, and the Olivers’ commitment to inclusivity makes it a standout. Follow them on Instagram (@MosaicTaphouse) or, better yet, drop in for a pint and some queer camaraderie. It’s not just a bar—it’s my new Pacific Northwest obsession.

Weird-Bar Crawl: Portland’s Quirkiest Night Out

To uncover more of Portland’s offbeat soul, I joined the Weird-Bar Crawl, a three-hour walking tour led by Dresden, a self-proclaimed “Portland’s Most Enthusiastic Wingman.” This fanatical local (find him at @ThrowSnakes) is a burst of contagious energy, guiding you through hidden bars, food trucks, and quirky haunts from 7 to 10 p.m. Dresden’s love for Portland’s inclusive, “keep it weird” ethos is infectious, and his tour is a love letter to the city’s rebellious spirit.

I left with new friends—including a newly single woman from Pennsylvania I’m still texting—and memories I won’t spill here (you’ll have to experience it yourself). For a daytime alternative, check out Dresden’s “Explore Local Oddities” tour (3–6 p.m.), which dives into Portland’s Star Wars-esque defiance of conformity. Book it on Airbnb Experiences and prepare to fall in love with Portland’s weird heart.

CASCADA: A Queer-Inclusive Wellness Haven

In the vibrant Alberta Arts District, CASCADA is Portland, Oregon’s first urban wellness sanctuary, blending sustainable luxury with underground hot springs and a spa that opened to rave reviews in March 2025.

We were in a 2-story suite with spiral staircase, kitchenette, washer and dryer, and loft bedroom.

CASCADA’s thermal springs feature silent and social spaces:

The Sanctuary is their underground silent space with 3 distinct thermal circuits including 3 vitality pools (mineral, ambient, hot), cold plunge, sauna, ice fountain and steam room.

The Conservatory is their 82-degree year-round social space featuring day beds, a large warm vitality pool and a selection of rare plants from around the world.

This boutique hotel and spa is a game-changer, offering tranquil accommodations, a hydrothermal circuit with vitality pools, saunas, and gender-neutral locker rooms, and nourishing cuisine at Terra Mae.

Terra Mae’s Portuguese-Japanese fusion menu is a culinary journey, pairing rustic charm with sleek sophistication—think dishes that spark reflection and connection.

At Terra Mae, we bring people together through the art of food and cocktails, blending the rich cultures of Portugal and Japan. Our inspiration lies in the rustic charm of the Portuguese countryside meeting the sleek sophistication of modern Japan, creating a unique culinary experience. The atmosphere encourages guests to reflect on their own personal journey, fostering a deeper connection to the earth, food, and one another.

What sets CASCADA apart is its heartfelt commitment to inclusivity. In response to my inquiry about their values, they shared a detailed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, from equitable benefits for same-sex partners to LGBTQ+-specific training for staff. They’ve built a space where everyone—queer, trans, non-binary, or otherwise—feels celebrated, with policies and facilities that affirm all identities. Their community-centered approach, especially in the historically Black Alberta neighborhood, adds depth to their mission. I teared up reading their response, and after visiting, I get why local queer and straight couples alike are raving about CASCADA’s springs and spa memberships. Book a stay or a spa day at CASCADA and experience wellness that’s as kind to the earth as it is to your soul.

Food Trucks and Beyond

One surprise from this trip? Portland’s food trucks are everywhere, not just downtown. From St. Johns to Alberta, every neighborhood boasts carts dishing up global flavors, adding to the city’s eclectic charm. Whether you’re chasing queer-owned gems like Mosaic Taphouse, diving into Dresden’s weird world, or unwinding at CASCADA, Portland’s neighborhoods offer a vibrant tapestry of experiences that celebrate diversity and community.

So, don’t focus only on the downtown tourist traps next time you’re in Portland, Oregon. Explore the city’s hidden corners, support its queer-friendly businesses, and discover why this Pacific Northwest rebel base is a haven for our community.

Here’s some other places to check out while exploring the neighborhoods of Portland.

Tin Shed Garden Cafe : (4 min walk from CASCADA) LGBTQ+ owned, the Tin Shed Garden Cafe is a family-friendly, dog-friendly restaurant located in Alberta neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, serving brunch daily.

Editor’s Note: I’ve not booked at and have turned away hotel stays in the past and more recently for hotels that are outwardly not supportive of our community, do not support DEI, or are more supportive of ultra conservative values. I wanted to include the email response from CASCADA about their practices and beliefs:

While we don’t yet have a formal DEI or LGBTQ+ statement on our website, inclusivity is deeply woven into the fabric of CASCADA — from our hiring practices to the spaces we’ve designed and the community we’ve built.

Here are a few highlights that reflect our values and efforts: