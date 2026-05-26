Plot in a Coffin? ‘Euphoria’ Just Delivered Its Most Brutal Death

Spoilers ahead: if you haven’t watched Season 3, Episode 7, turn back now. This is your polite warning before a coffin, a mess, and emotional damage.

A coffin, a pipe, and a very bad life decision spiral

Euphoria has always treated subtlety like it owes it money. But this week, the show really said: let’s bury a main character alive, give him a breathing tube, and then casually introduce a snake like we’re ordering takeout. Yes. Nate Jacobs is gone.

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The character, played since Season 1 by Jacob Elordi, is killed off in the May 24 episode in what can only be described as “budget horror meets emotional devastation with a side of bad luck.”

Nate is buried alive in a coffin by Naz (Jack Topalian), a gangster he owes about a million dollars to. The plan is disturbingly bureaucratic: 72 hours underground with a pipe for air while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) tries to solve the debt crisis like she’s doing group project management under extreme duress. Naturally, it goes off the rails immediately.

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A rattlesnake slithers down the pipe. Because of course it does. This is Euphoria, not a community theater production of “How to Make Good Choices.” Nate gets bitten. The snake does not file a warning first.

🚨 do you understand what happened to Euphoria.. Nate Jacobs in S3E7 got buried alive in a coffin with one tiny breathing tube. A rattlesnake slithered down it and bit him while he was tied up and screaming. 4 facts that broke the internet: > They used a real rattlesnake on… https://t.co/iNJcG9B2io pic.twitter.com/CBskl3xDvN — BP (@everyonebpup) May 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Naz is also taken out by rival gangster Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), because this episode believes in maximum efficiency when it comes to chaos. By the time Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) arrive, they’re not rescuing Nate. They’re collecting what’s left of a situation that has already fully committed to disaster.

“Death of a Golden Boy” (or: Nate Jacobs finally meets consequences)

Nate Jacobs has spent three seasons being a walking red flag with abs. But Season 3 softens him just enough to make his downfall feel less like justice and more like watching a house slowly sink into the ground while everyone argues about who ordered the wrong cement.

He’s no longer an untouchable rage incarnate. He’s tired. Broke. Deep in debt. Basically, emotionally downgraded. So naturally, the show buries him underground with a time limit and a pipe. Because therapy is not in the HBO budget.

Cassie becomes the unwilling lead of a very stressful scavenger hunt involving money, Maddy, and Alamo, who resolves things in the simplest way possible: gun violence. For a brief moment, it looks like Nate might get out alive. Then the snake arrives like a plot twist that went through no editorial approval process.

Jacob Elordi on being buried alive (and vibing with a snake)

In the “inside the episode” featurette, Jacob Elordi somehow makes the whole thing sound like a wellness retreat no one asked for.

“It was a cool way to go. Nate is somebody who’s made so many mistakes and so many dark choices.”

He also described filming inside the coffin:

“I had to go into this coffin. My shoulders were touching the side, and I couldn’t move my arms, and then they would drill the lid on, and it would get dark,” he said. “It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.”

Which is not a sentence you expect from someone describing a death scene involving a breathing tube and a snake cameo.

Speaking of the snake:

“They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of, and Sam was like, ‘We’re just going to drop a snake on you,’ ” Elordi recalled. “The snakes were rattling, which is really alarming when you’re locked in a box.”

And yet somehow:

“He was, like, real cuddly… It was nice. But he was real sleepy.”

So the final boss of Nate Jacobs’ existence was… a sleepy noodle.

Rue is still surviving out of pure spite

Elsewhere, Rue Bennett continues her tradition of surviving situations that would legally qualify as “too much.” She narrowly avoids disaster, immediately walks into a different disaster, and keeps going like it’s cardio.

Faye flips, alarms go off, and suddenly Rue is one bad decision away from becoming a missing persons report with a tragic soundtrack.

Final thoughts: nobody is okay, and that’s the point

By the end of the episode, Nate Jacobs is dead, Cassie is emotionally underwater, and Euphoria is still doing what it does best: turning chaos into prestige television and calling it character development.

It’s dramatic. It’s excessive. It’s a coffin, a pipe, and a snake. And somehow, it still feels like a Tuesday in this universe.