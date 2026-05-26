Former ‘Power Rangers’ Actor, Felix Ryan, Takes a Spike to Pride Month

It’s… not… Morphin Time? Whatever. He wasn’t even one of the Power Rangers anyway.

Former rising actor Felix Ryan took to social media Monday night, May 25, to share a scathing message aimed at the LGBT community. It’s probably because of his unacceptable ideologies that his momentum in Hollywood suddenly died off in 2016 despite guest appearances in hit shows like 90210, The Mentalist, NCIS: Los Angeles, Nip/Tuck and Victorious.

The 35-year-old, who lists video games and whistling as skills on his SAG-AFTRA page (yeah…), wrote:

“I do not support Pride month whatsoever. Pride is known as one of the major sins, the root of all sins, and that community names it Pride month. This is total blatant blasphemy against God Jesus Christ. OBVIOUS SATANIC CULT. They took our rainbow, now they’re taking June under a name of sin. Silence in the face of blasphemy is cowardice.”

News of his views aimed at the LGBT community has already spread like wildfire on social media. As expected, all of his posts on Instagram are currently getting slammed with pro-gay comments and the occasional request for more shirtless content from his “gay fans.” But something tells me Felix Ryan will take this as some sort of badge of honor and label himself a martyr.

Felix Ryan’s biggest claim to fame is his supporting role in the Samurai seasons of Power Rangers. He plays an integral part of the storyline as a family member to a legacy character, but never actually becomes one of the Power Rangers. Which means his Comic-Con appearances probably dried up faster than you can say “I hate gay people.”

To their credit, the Power Rangers franchise has become increasingly accepting of the LGBTQ community in recent years – even going as far as to have the Yellow Ranger in the 2017 movie and the Green Ranger in Dino Fury iteration be out lesbians.

Related Post: Take the Suits Off! Are These The Hottest Power Rangers?

Are You a Fan of This Homophobic Power Rangers Actor?

I mean, probably not, but I had to ask the question anyway.

For the record, I don’t have a problem with a person’s religion, political stance, beliefs, ideologies, etc as long as it doesn’t cause harm and oppression to another human being’s existence. With that said, here’s hoping the Samurai Rangers put the costumes on one more time to handle this villain of the week!

Oh, and also, mister religious high and mighty? His last on-screen role was in a prostitute drama titled Girl Lost in 2016.

Now, before we go, here’s some shirtless content of Felix Ryan. Because I know thousands of gay men thirsting after him at the bottom of this post will ruin his day.