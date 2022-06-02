‘Bienvenue’ To The Queens Of ‘Drag Race France’

With Blu Hydrangea being named the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World & Willow Pill snagging the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on RuPaul’s Drag Race recently, the era of true greatness in drag remains upon us. That looks to be poised to continue as Drag Race France arrives on WOW Presents Plus in both the United States and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on France TV’s SLASH). Drag Race France officially kicks off on June 25th at 11am PT, with a weekly episode dropping every Thursday, starting June 30th.

The queens battling it out to become “France’s first Drag Superstar” are City of Lights & France favorites, all having their own distinct perspectives of the art of drag. Drag Race France’s inaugural season’s competitors are: Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma and Soa de Muse. The performers will be competing in eye-popping challenges and gag-worthy runway categories, with judges choosing the leading queens each week to advance to the next episode. As for the queens, some of them come directly from France’s stunning burlesque scene (La Big Bertha), while others come from Parisian cabaret scene (La Briochée). In a sign to RuPaul’s Drag Race’s true global influence and reach, two queens (Kam Hugh & Son de Muse) credit RuPaul’s Drag Race as being one of their pivotal influences that led to them developing a passion for drag itself)!

The already-announced judges panel for Drag Race France already seems poised and ready to hit the judges panel and welcome this stunning group of dolls down a new kind of famed French runway. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 fashionista Nicky Doll is on tap to host Season 1, alongside two other dynamic resident judges. Actress and TV host, Daphné Bürki, and French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist, Kiddy Smile both join Doll at the judges panel to crown “France’s first Drag Superstar”!

