“Drag Race France” Announces Its Sickening Host & Judges

The latest Drag Race franchise has arrived, and it is coming directly from The City of Lights itself; Drag Race France has just been announced, to air on WOW Presents Plus imminently. While we still have to wait just a little bit more to meet the cast of stunning dolls that will be competing to be France’s First Drag Race Superstar, one doll has been announced; RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12’s Parisian stunner Nicky Doll will be presiding over Drag Race France as the host. Joining Doll at the judges panel will be Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists!” Nicky said in a statement. “So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen… win!”

In a bit of foreshadowing, Nicky previously detailed for me the differences between United States and French drag. She said “I come from a club scene that is very different from the United States bar scene. It is changing though, because of the whole “Drag Race culture and the lip synch is slowly penetrating the French culture. We are beautiful visual performers and doing glamorous go-go drag in France. I grew up watching beautiful trans drag artists do go-go drag, kind of like what Raja used to do in Los Angeles before Drag Race. I come from this background where beauty, fashion and opulence is really the first thing that people see. Then you have to have rhythm and dance. I managed to incorporate that and learn how to create a whole show with the lip sync. I want to keep the beauty and the fashion, and doing your homework when it comes to the references with the look”.

Expect to see “Drag Race France” (with Nicky Doll as host) premiering soon on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

