‘Big Brother All Stars’ Studs Discuss How They Got Off While In The House

It may seem virtually impossible to do anything super personal in the Big Brother house. There are cameras in every single room (including the bathroom) so being able to please one’s self could be super risky.

When there’s a will, there’s a way though. Three of the current All-Stars competitors (Ian Terry, Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo) had an interesting conversation about how they were able to accomplish this hard (pun intended) task during their original seasons.

One of them did it in said bathroom where they claimed producers were actually watching while another went to desperate measures by using a piece of clothing as a way to release some tension.

NSFW video below, duh, but very interesting and fun to watch.