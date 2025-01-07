Big Brother Hottie Travis Long Models for SKIMS

I’m trying to insert some sort of witty comment to open this article, but honestly, my mind can’t think of anything other than god damn this guy is hot.

The internet became Travis Garret Long’s playground on Monday as behind-the-scenes photos from his shoot with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS went viral on social media.

From Big Brother to Outer Banks to Kim Kardashian, some people are just meant to be figures in Hollywood, and Travis is one of them! Let’s take a look at the most popular outtake from his shoot.

…Do I want to be crushed? I feel like I want to be crushed.

Travis got his first big break when he appeared on season 23 of CBS’ hit reality show Big Brother. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old was the first person evicted from the house. However, he was able to parlay the event into a standalone episode of Judge Maybelline.

Travis is also known to entertainment nuts for his stand in and photo double work on Netflix’s Outer Banks. He mostly works as a stunt and stand in double for Chase Stokes, who plays John B.

So, what I’m gathering is we’ve been cheated out of a lot of sexy content from Mr. Long. First on the night vision cameras on Big Brother and then for not being a major player in Outer Banks. Luckily, Kim Kardashian and social media has come to save the day.

What’s next for this Big Brother stand out?

Here’s wishing Travis Garret Long more success in the coming years. Not that I think he’ll need it. He’s already opened numerous doors, and it looks like he has several projects already in post-production for 2025.

(PS: As far as I’m aware, Travis identifies as straight. I just didn’t want to miss the opportunity to show you all his, ahem, body of work.)

Source: Instagram, IMDB, TikiTok