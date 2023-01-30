Blair St. Clair to Make NYC Cabaret Debut with ‘Legally Blair’

After hitting the heights of the drag world, Blair St. Clair is revisiting her first love, musical theater. She will make her nightclub cabaret debut at The Green Room 42, an intimate NYC venue dubbed as Broadway’s “off-night hotspot,” on February 2 and 3.

Best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and All Stars 5, St. Clair has teamed up with accomplished director Ben Rimalower (Countess and Friends, Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches) and musical director and arranger Eric Svejcar (Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris) for Legally Blair, a brand-new production full of music, dance, and laughter.

The drag superstar and vocalist is set to entertain audiences with an evening of songs from Broadway and beyond, while also offering an unseen glimpse into her life.

St. Clair caught up with Instinct to talk more about the show, her love for musical theater, and future goals she hopes to accomplish with her career. Watch the full video interview below.

Blair St. Clair will perform Legally Blair at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 3 at 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Connect with St. Clair by following her on Twitter and Instagram.