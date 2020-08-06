Boogie On Down! Christopher Meloni Transforms Into A Sexy, Disco Daddy

Christopher Meloni, who has been hailed by many as the daddiest of all daddies, continues to impress us with his array of ridiculously hot social media photos.

The 59-year-old, for some reason, decided to dress up like a sexy, disco daddy in a new photo posted on Tuesday, August 4 (scroll to the 2nd pic in the gallery below folks).

But wait, there’s, um, there’s so much more to see here that goes beyond that glittery shiny jacket he’s rocking which includes a good amount of chest hair. Dude is actually sporting an animal print jacket in pic 3 along with a pair of retro shades and a bomb hair cut.

The best part is that his fans (IE millions of us) still find whatever he’s wearing to be smoking hot as they lit up his comments section with nothing but compliments for the gorgeous Law & Order: SVU vet.

In case you missed it here’s a handful of other Meloni-licious (yes, its a word) photos he’s posted during self-isolation. All different, all amazing, all sexy.

Smell My Armpit Meloni.

Zen Meloni.

Looking Down On You Meloni.

Trying On Kilt With No Shirt On Meloni.

Black And White Photo/Bald Daddy Meloni.

Talk about being versatile! Which has been your favorite Meloni look during quarantine?